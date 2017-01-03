Sponsored Links







Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196861 - 11:01 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 462

Interesting day today. Bowled a tournament this afternoon and had my best qualifying series of the season shooting 885 for 4. Despite that, I missed the cut by 28 pins. Wasn't happy.



Then went to league and after starting with back to back 9/ frames, I leave a 5,6,10 in the 3rd. Ugh. On the spare attempt I manage to get the ball between the 5 and 6 and get the 6 to come off the wall to kick out the 10. Huge momentum shift there and the strikes start to come for me after that. Had my most consistent night with 234+235+248=717. However, my teammates did not bowl well and we lost all 8. Hopefully it helps us.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#196866 - 01:15 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 529

Not enough Beer SteveH , got to drive to the alley, finished the series with my spare ball , but still got splits. Pattern was sort of strike split split strike split , 9 spare split strike. Trios league and my partners are straight bowlers , we were playing the vacant too so only me to try and work it out.

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







