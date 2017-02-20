#196864 - 12:00 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers Re: Richie V.] champ





I had a good tournament. We'll be in the top 20 for team, top 5 for doubles (and we had a legitimate chance to win going into frame 7 of game 3.) My doubles partner shot 300/749 in singles which will put him in 2nd (also the only 300 of the tournament.) We all had good All-events totals and bracket hauls. It was a good weekend. The choice is yours Richie. I submitted my scores before I saw your post. I assumed bowling was bowling, but if that's not how the league rules are set up, no big deal I shot 236, 211, and 241 for 688. My lone open was a big 4, in the second game. That and a late move in game three cost me a 700.I had a good tournament. We'll be in the top 20 for team, top 5 for doubles (and we had a legitimate chance to win going into frame 7 of game 3.) My doubles partner shot 300/749 in singles which will put him in 2nd (also the only 300 of the tournament.) We all had good All-events totals and bracket hauls. It was a good weekend. _________________________

