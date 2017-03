Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed

Sponsored Links







I've been bowling for 40 years, maybe more, and currently carry a 193 avg. I'm pretty sure I tore a tendon at the elbow, I've been out for two months so far and now the doc is going to schedule surgery. Needless to say, I'm going to be out 3-4 more months. It's extremely frustrating as one of our players just moved across country and good subs are hard to find. Of course, there's my competitive nature and the fact that our team already won the league's first half.



So yesterday I went to the



Any help to learn left handed bowling quickly would be greatly appreciated. My first post here. I hope I'm in the right forum.I've been bowling for 40 years, maybe more, and currently carry a 193 avg. I'm pretty sure I tore a tendon at the elbow, I've been out for two months so far and now the doc is going to schedule surgery. Needless to say, I'm going to be out 3-4 more months. It's extremely frustrating as one of our players just moved across country and good subs are hard to find. Of course, there's my competitive nature and the fact that our team already won the league's first half.So yesterday I went to the Pro Shop across town, bought a Columbia Side Swipe and had it drilled left-handed. For 7-pins, my thought is to take my current spare ball and switch the finger inserts so I can fit LH. That takes care of that, now I just have to go down the approach and throw the ball.Any help to learn left handed bowling quickly would be greatly appreciated.



I'm guessing that footwork, swing and release are going to be my biggest challenges.

Unless you're naturally ambidextrous, I would have suggested you start with a 12 or 13 pound ball and work your way up. It takes time to develop muscle and coordination and its easier with a light ball.

Practice, practice, practice.



Get left footed shoes, too. Slide on right foot.

I had a friend who did that. He could use both hands and did average over 190.

4 months later, he went back.

But, did have 2 book averages.



I had a friend who did that. He could use both hands and did average over 190.

4 months later, he went back.

A/S/L: 54/M/LA Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Get left footed shoes, too. Slide on right foot.





Fortunately, I have Dexter SST-8s and can move my sliding sole and heel to the right shoe. Fortunately, I have Dexter SST-8s and can move my sliding sole and heel to the right shoe.

Originally Posted By: KevinS

When I partially tore my brachialis tendon at work several years ago, I went lefty for the remainder of the season. I was a 5 step rightie but I dropped one step from my approach, and started with the same foot. I drilled a 12# Whiplash - no chance of throwing my 15# rightie stuff for more than a few shot- got a pair of universal shoes and went at it. Once the rhythm is down you may find (like I did) that the adjustments from over there are a lot like what we learned to do on the right side 40odd years ago...LoL

Good luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing.



Good luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing. When I partially tore my brachialis tendon at work several years ago, I went lefty for the remainder of the season. I was a 5 step rightie but I dropped one step from my approach, and started with the same foot. I drilled a 12# Whiplash - no chance of throwing my 15# rightie stuff for more than a few shot- got a pair of universal shoes and went at it. Once the rhythm is down you may find (like I did) that the adjustments from over there are a lot like what we learned to do on the right side 40odd years ago...LoLGood luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing.



A/S/L: 54/M/LA Originally Posted By: 6_ball_man

Good luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing.



Thanks for sharing your experience. I will keep us up to date how it turns out. Now if my back would feel a bit better, I might actually go throw a few games tomorrow. It's hell getting old. Thanks for sharing your experience. I will keep us up to date how it turns out. Now if my back would feel a bit better, I might actually go throw a few games tomorrow. It's hell getting old.

A/S/L: 54/M/LA Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Unless you're naturally ambidextrous, I would have suggested you start with a 12 or 13 pound ball and work your way up. It takes time to develop muscle and coordination and its easier with a light ball.

Practice, practice, practice.



Oops. Already got a 15 pounder. I thought about going lighter, but grabbed the ball from their clearance shelf. Thanks for the input though! Oops. Already got a 15 pounder. I thought about going lighter, but grabbed the ball from their clearance shelf. Thanks for the input though!

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 177A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Kevin, good luck with that, I'm naturally ambidextrous, I can wright, hammer, shoot guns, and other things, but bowling, batting a ball, and a few other things just don't work left handed.



I know one bowler who is in your position, got hurt and went lefty, but with little success.



One thing I found out was in League, you get a left or right average and handicap and need to play one or the other, no switching back and forth.



Any how once again I probably would do the same rather then sit out recovery, good luck and Practice, practice, practice.

