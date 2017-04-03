|
|
|
|
|
#196845 - Yesterday at 09:51 AM
Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
|
Bumper Bowler
Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
|
My first post here. I hope I'm in the right forum.
I've been bowling for 40 years, maybe more, and currently carry a 193 avg. I'm pretty sure I tore a tendon at the elbow, I've been out for two months so far and now the doc is going to schedule surgery. Needless to say, I'm going to be out 3-4 more months. It's extremely frustrating as one of our players just moved across country and good subs are hard to find. Of course, there's my competitive nature and the fact that our team already won the league's first half.
So yesterday I went to the Pro Shop
across town, bought a Columbia Side Swipe and had it drilled left-handed. For 7-pins, my thought is to take my current spare ball and switch the finger inserts so I can fit LH. That takes care of that, now I just have to go down the approach and throw the ball.
Any help to learn left handed bowling quickly would be greatly appreciated.
Edited by KevinS (Yesterday at 09:57 AM)
Edit Reason: Didn't proofread
|
|
|
|
|
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
|
|
|
|
#196846 - Yesterday at 10:02 AM
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: KevinS]
|
Bumper Bowler
Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
|
I'm guessing that footwork, swing and release are going to be my biggest challenges.
|
|
|
|
|
#196847 - Yesterday at 12:21 PM
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: KevinS]
|
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 346
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
Unless you're naturally ambidextrous, I would have suggested you start with a 12 or 13 pound ball and work your way up. It takes time to develop muscle and coordination and its easier with a light ball.
Practice, practice, practice.
|
|
|
|
|
#196848 - Yesterday at 12:59 PM
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: KevinS]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9391
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Get left footed shoes, too. Slide on right foot.
I had a friend who did that. He could use both hands and did average over 190.
4 months later, he went back.
But, did have 2 book averages.
|
|
|
|
|
#196850 - Yesterday at 01:53 PM
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: Dennis Michael]
|
Bumper Bowler
Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
|
Get left footed shoes, too. Slide on right foot.
Fortunately, I have Dexter SST-8s and can move my sliding sole and heel to the right shoe.
|
|
|
|
|
#196855 - Yesterday at 05:51 PM
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: KevinS]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
|
When I partially tore my brachialis tendon at work several years ago, I went lefty for the remainder of the season. I was a 5 step rightie but I dropped one step from my approach, and started with the same foot. I drilled a 12# Whiplash - no chance of throwing my 15# rightie stuff for more than a few shot- got a pair of universal shoes and went at it. Once the rhythm is down you may find (like I did) that the adjustments from over there are a lot like what we learned to do on the right side 40odd years ago...LoL
Good luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing.
Edited by 6_ball_man (Yesterday at 05:54 PM)
|
|
|
|
|
#196858 - Yesterday at 09:39 PM
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: 6_ball_man]
|
Bumper Bowler
Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
|
Good luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing.
Thanks for sharing your experience. I will keep us up to date how it turns out. Now if my back would feel a bit better, I might actually go throw a few games tomorrow. It's hell getting old.
|
|
|
|
|
#196860 - Yesterday at 09:55 PM
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: 82Boat69]
|
Bumper Bowler
Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
|
Unless you're naturally ambidextrous, I would have suggested you start with a 12 or 13 pound ball and work your way up. It takes time to develop muscle and coordination and its easier with a light ball.
Practice, practice, practice.
Oops. Already got a 15 pounder. I thought about going lighter, but grabbed the ball from their clearance shelf. Thanks for the input though!
|
|
|
|
|
#196863 - 39 minutes 1 second ago
Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
[Re: KevinS]
|
Bracket Donor
Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 177
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
|
Kevin, good luck with that, I'm naturally ambidextrous, I can wright, hammer, shoot guns, and other things, but bowling, batting a ball, and a few other things just don't work left handed.
I know one bowler who is in your position, got hurt and went lefty, but with little success.
One thing I found out was in League, you get a left or right average and handicap and need to play one or the other, no switching back and forth.
Any how once again I probably would do the same rather then sit out recovery, good luck and Practice, practice, practice.
|
|
|
|
|
