Personal best last night- 300-299-238-837. Front 23, left a light 6 pin on the fill- nerves got to me, missed it at the bottom trying not to grab it. 300 #33, 800 #20. Threw the Rocket Ship all night, and the best part is that my team won the 2nd third last night.

Fit bit said my heart rate was 124 going into the 10th of game 2.

_________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!