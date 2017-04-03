BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196845 - Yesterday at 09:51 AM Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
KevinS Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
My first post here. I hope I'm in the right forum.

I've been bowling for 40 years, maybe more, and currently carry a 193 avg. I'm pretty sure I tore a tendon at the elbow, I've been out for two months so far and now the doc is going to schedule surgery. Needless to say, I'm going to be out 3-4 more months. It's extremely frustrating as one of our players just moved across country and good subs are hard to find. Of course, there's my competitive nature and the fact that our team already won the league's first half.

So yesterday I went to the Pro Shop across town, bought a Columbia Side Swipe and had it drilled left-handed. For 7-pins, my thought is to take my current spare ball and switch the finger inserts so I can fit LH. That takes care of that, now I just have to go down the approach and throw the ball.

Any help to learn left handed bowling quickly would be greatly appreciated.


Edited by KevinS (Yesterday at 09:57 AM)
Edit Reason: Didn't proofread
Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196846 - Yesterday at 10:02 AM Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed [Re: KevinS]
KevinS Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
I'm guessing that footwork, swing and release are going to be my biggest challenges.

Top
#196847 - Yesterday at 12:21 PM Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed [Re: KevinS]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 346
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Unless you're naturally ambidextrous, I would have suggested you start with a 12 or 13 pound ball and work your way up. It takes time to develop muscle and coordination and its easier with a light ball.

Practice, practice, practice.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#196848 - Yesterday at 12:59 PM Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed [Re: KevinS]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9391
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Get left footed shoes, too. Slide on right foot.

I had a friend who did that. He could use both hands and did average over 190.
4 months later, he went back.
But, did have 2 book averages.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#196850 - Yesterday at 01:53 PM Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed [Re: Dennis Michael]
KevinS Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Get left footed shoes, too. Slide on right foot.


Fortunately, I have Dexter SST-8s and can move my sliding sole and heel to the right shoe.

Top
#196855 - Yesterday at 05:51 PM Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed [Re: KevinS]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: KevinS

I've been bowling for 40 years, maybe more, and currently carry a 193 avg. I'm pretty sure I tore a tendon at the elbow, I've been out for two months so far and now the doc is going to schedule surgery. Needless to say, I'm going to be out 3-4 more months. It's extremely frustrating as one of our players just moved across country and good subs are hard to find. Of course, there's my competitive nature and the fact that our team already won the league's first half.

So yesterday I went to the Pro Shop across town, bought a Columbia Side Swipe and had it drilled left-handed. For 7-pins, my thought is to take my current spare ball and switch the finger inserts so I can fit LH. That takes care of that, now I just have to go down the approach and throw the ball.

Any help to learn left handed bowling quickly would be greatly appreciated.


When I partially tore my brachialis tendon at work several years ago, I went lefty for the remainder of the season. I was a 5 step rightie but I dropped one step from my approach, and started with the same foot. I drilled a 12# Whiplash - no chance of throwing my 15# rightie stuff for more than a few shot- got a pair of universal shoes and went at it. Once the rhythm is down you may find (like I did) that the adjustments from over there are a lot like what we learned to do on the right side 40odd years ago...LoL

Good luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing.


Edited by 6_ball_man (Yesterday at 05:54 PM)
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone - rerelease (1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Top
#196858 - Yesterday at 09:39 PM Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed [Re: 6_ball_man]
KevinS Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
Originally Posted By: 6_ball_man

Good luck and don't forget to come back and let us know how you are doing.


Thanks for sharing your experience. I will keep us up to date how it turns out. Now if my back would feel a bit better, I might actually go throw a few games tomorrow. It's hell getting old.

Top
#196860 - Yesterday at 09:55 PM Re: Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed [Re: 82Boat69]
KevinS Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/04/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 54/M/LA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Unless you're naturally ambidextrous, I would have suggested you start with a 12 or 13 pound ball and work your way up. It takes time to develop muscle and coordination and its easier with a light ball.
Practice, practice, practice.


Oops. Already got a 15 pounder. I thought about going lighter, but grabbed the ball from their clearance shelf. Thanks for the input though!

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
by KevinS - Yesterday at 09:55 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 09:12 PM
Has Anyone Seen This Before?
by goobee - Yesterday at 02:40 PM
Center Issues In League
by Dennis Michael - 03/01/17 10:35 AM
Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
by 6_ball_man - 02/28/17 05:51 PM
Winter '17 Week 7 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/27/17 04:48 PM
Setting the thumb...
by djp1080 - 02/27/17 12:45 PM
Strange
by 6_ball_man - 02/26/17 10:01 PM
I cant concentrate
by W9JAB - 02/24/17 09:36 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - 02/24/17 07:23 AM
Axis Tilt and Rotation
by champ - 02/21/17 05:57 PM
Rev Rate
by champ - 02/21/17 05:50 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.