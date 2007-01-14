Has Anyone Seen This Before?

Sponsored Links







Last night was the 2nd week that he had it back after the work was done. He got up for the 3rd frame of the first game and walked back to the seating after picking the ball up. He placed it on a stool and that is when I saw that the thumb slug (not interchangeable) somehow got pushed about 1/16" down into the hole. There was a few broken bits of slug at the top of the hole that looked like they were still glued in place. I've never seen that happen. Fortunately, he switched balls and still bowled well after returning it to the



One of my teammates has a Storm Lock, but he hasn't always pleased with the reaction. His brother who also bowls in our league has a Lock and my teammate was getting a much better reaction out of his brother's ball. After much discussion with the Pro Shop , he had it plugged and redrilled to relocate the MB to be more like his brother's ball. He also had it refinished and had an oil extraction done by the Pro Shop Last night was the 2nd week that he had it back after the work was done. He got up for the 3rd frame of the first game and walked back to the seating after picking the ball up. He placed it on a stool and that is when I saw that the thumb slug (not interchangeable) somehow got pushed about 1/16" down into the hole. There was a few broken bits of slug at the top of the hole that looked like they were still glued in place. I've never seen that happen. Fortunately, he switched balls and still bowled well after returning it to the Pro Shop again.

The



The Pro Shop said, it got hit just right, in the back by something. that was over a year ago. I'm still using it. I have 1 ball where the thumb has been chipped. Doesn't bother me.

I've had two balls where the thumb slugs have dropped as you indicated. No way to fix but to drill the slug out an install a new one.

