Has Anyone Seen This Before?
ChatBox:

#196844 - Yesterday at 10:25 PM Has Anyone Seen This Before?
Mkirchie
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 651
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
One of my teammates has a Storm Lock, but he hasn't always pleased with the reaction. His brother who also bowls in our league has a Lock and my teammate was getting a much better reaction out of his brother's ball. After much discussion with the Pro Shop, he had it plugged and redrilled to relocate the MB to be more like his brother's ball. He also had it refinished and had an oil extraction done by the Pro Shop.

Last night was the 2nd week that he had it back after the work was done. He got up for the 3rd frame of the first game and walked back to the seating after picking the ball up. He placed it on a stool and that is when I saw that the thumb slug (not interchangeable) somehow got pushed about 1/16" down into the hole. There was a few broken bits of slug at the top of the hole that looked like they were still glued in place. I've never seen that happen. Fortunately, he switched balls and still bowled well after returning it to the Pro Shop again.

Mark
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196849 - Today at 01:03 PM Re: Has Anyone Seen This Before?
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9390
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I have 1 ball where the thumb has been chipped. Doesn't bother me.
The Pro Shop said, it got hit just right, in the back by something.

that was over a year ago. I'm still using it.
#196852 - 53 minutes 1 second ago Re: Has Anyone Seen This Before?
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 355
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I've had two balls where the thumb slugs have dropped as you indicated. No way to fix but to drill the slug out an install a new one.
