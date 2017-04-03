Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed

Sponsored Links







I've been bowling for 40 years, maybe more, and currently carry a 193 avg. I'm pretty sure I tore a tendon at the elbow, I've been out for two months so far and now the doc is going to schedule surgery. Needless to say, I'm going to be out 3-4 more months. It's extremely frustrating as one of our players just moved across country and good subs are hard to find. Of course, there's my competitive nature and the fact that our team already won the league's first half.



Any help to learn left handed bowling quickly would be greatly appreciated. My first post here. I hope I'm in the right forum.I've been bowling for 40 years, maybe more, and currently carry a 193 avg. I'm pretty sure I tore a tendon at the elbow, I've been out for two months so far and now the doc is going to schedule surgery. Needless to say, I'm going to be out 3-4 more months. It's extremely frustrating as one of our players just moved across country and good subs are hard to find. Of course, there's my competitive nature and the fact that our team already won the league's first half.So yesterday I went to the Pro Shop across town, bought a Columbia Side Swipe and had it drilled left-handed. For 7-pins, my thought is to take my current spare ball and switch the finger inserts so I can fit LH. That takes care of that, now I just have to go down the approach and throw the ball.Any help to learn left handed bowling quickly would be greatly appreciated.



A/S/L: LA I'm guessing that footwork, swing and release are going to be my biggest challenges.

A/S/L: 69/M/California Unless you're naturally ambidextrous, I would have suggested you start with a 12 or 13 pound ball and work your way up. It takes time to develop muscle and coordination and its easier with a light ball.



A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9390A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Get left footed shoes, too. Slide on right foot.



I had a friend who did that. He could use both hands and did average over 190.

4 months later, he went back.

Fortunately, I have Dexter SST-8s and can move my sliding sole and heel to the right shoe. Fortunately, I have Dexter SST-8s and can move my sliding sole and heel to the right shoe.

