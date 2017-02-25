|
#196801 - 02/25/17 01:28 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 680
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Well I didn't remember take a sheet last night amidst the chaos. The scores sucked, as I attempted to use my polyester ball all night. It actually hooked a good five boards from the far right, but not much carry. Just to be cute, I took my Hy Road pearl in the third game, frame six, and did a four bagger, finishing the back five frames in about 115.
Frankly, I think I had more fun than the other bowlers, who heaved from the left - right all night long, spraying the deck with all kinds of weird results. I don;t find that fun anymore.
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196815 - 02/26/17 04:53 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 527
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Night of 3 halves for me, started right , line and results felt good , then started to not be able to get it passed the mid lane, was reading way too early and struggled to get passed it . Game 1 265 -two ball changes game two 185 then finished with 169 for 619 not good after the first game. Now I've found a line for the first game just got to work out what to do to carry on for the other two games any thoughts would be taken kindly.
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
#196819 - 02/26/17 11:44 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 461
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Wish I had something to offer about adjusting after game 1 but I suck at it too. Started off great with 258, then didn't break 200 the rest of the night finishing with 199 and 190. I did have two other lefties on my pair, but whiffing 3 single pins also didn't help.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
#196828 - 03/01/17 07:28 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Legend
Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1903
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
Last week had a very up and down week scoring wise. 258-158-198 =614. This week was a bit better. First game was a clean 204. I didn't have a double until the tenth frame. Using my Daredevil all night. Second game clean 256. Converted 2-10 split to keep the game clean. Third game started the way the second ended. Strike, 10 pin spare, 5 bagger. Then split, split!!! Ugh. Finished 213. 673 series.
As for your second and third game woes, don't be afraid to move left and follow the oil.
A Storm is coming.
IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural
USBC level 1 certified coach
#196835 - 03/02/17 05:11 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 527
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Smooth Stroker I'd normally move left as suggested but never had conditions like last week before , oil to about 25ft -5 to8ft of friction then more oil, then more friction. so ball was starting the hook phase , hitting oil sliding,then trying to hook again but was leaving the oil some where between straight or already too far left, Much better tonight 217-212-217 as sub in league before , 201-198-212 in second house usual league . Just hope I can bowl some thing like that Sunday league for the VL scores but convert more 9 counts to strikes ..
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
#196838 - 03/03/17 03:37 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 779
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
First week since November that I got three 200s in a series. 214,213,204 - 631. Didn't bowl great, but OK, and at least I was consistent!
Game: 290
Series: 792
Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669
LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone
#196841 - Yesterday at 03:08 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4445
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Didn't get these in the email, wklstoy
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#196843 - Yesterday at 03:53 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 680
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Might have checked off the wrong week just now on the submit form Ritchie, the scores were from last night, March 3.
188 - 118 - 201.
Just a total space out in game 2, nothing went right. The two young grenade throwers did well in that game, everyone else was lost.
Using a Chris Barnes tip, I moved up and Right in the third game, not left.
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
