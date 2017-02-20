BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196735 - 02/20/17 12:31 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4442
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Happy b-day Kwik smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196774 - 02/22/17 10:01 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4442
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
170-173-221=564

The frame-by-frame

Hung in there for two games, then was able to give you guys a good third game. smile
Top
#196818 - 02/26/17 10:45 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2039
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Good bowling Richie!

I had a real roller coaster this week.

234, 168, and 265 for 667.

This center uses a lot of oil, and the last few weeks I've been struggling to get hook. This week I put two balls at 1000 grit, and it looked great. But we fried the heads very quickly. I knew it was happening but it took too long to find the right adjustment. The last game I was lofting the heads and it worked great.
Top
#196825 - 02/27/17 04:51 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4442
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Five points from The Unbowlieveables...can't complain. smile
Top
#196830 - 03/01/17 09:48 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4442
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
169-169-177=515

The frame-by-frame

I was thinking "here we go again" after two games because I had a 127 triplicate Sunday night, but I did improve in the third game.
Top
#196831 - 03/01/17 10:28 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
kwik8 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/20/09
Posts: 255
A/S/L: 40/m/Md
Hey guys, want to stop in more but work and home life are busy at the moment. I'm not going to nationals this year but really want to go next year. I'm just not bowling well right now....anyhow...had a frustrating week. Should have bowled better but I didn't execute and missed two spares last game. Hope I didn't kill us this week.
Top
#196839 - Today at 04:45 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2039
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I just remembered I won't be bowling league this week since I'll be bowling in the Tucson Metro City Tournament. I lived and bowled in Tucson for several years, and still go down every year to bowl the city tournament with my old team.

So, this week I'll be submitting my three games from the Team Event. Its in a house I bowled league in for a few years, so I'm pretty familiar with what I'm bowling on. I always had trouble there with over/under as the lanes broke down, but wie'll see what happens.
Top
