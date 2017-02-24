Sponsored Links







#196786 - 01:12 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Game 1: not bad, not great, just decent. Missed a 7-pin in the middle but struck out in the 10th for 206.



Game 2: opened on a pocket 7-10 split and then a 2-7. Only managed to put together one double for 178.



Game 3: split the first 4 frames (X 7/ X 9/; I actually joked to my teammates that I was going to try for a Dutch 200), then threw seven in a row and finished with 9 for 259. Those 7 strikes consisted of two trip 6s, two light scramblers and three hits where the 4 bounced off the side wall and barely nicked the 7. Not sure how I carried all of them that game.



Total: 643.



Edited by beefers1 ( 01:23 AM )

#196836 - 03:41 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia A decent series tonight, but I was really sloppy on spares and missed four 7-pins out of six (fortunately, one was on a fill shot). Two missed splits (threw it way wide and ball overreacted) made for five open frames in total, which is too many.



Total: 180-215-209 for 604.



(My friend on the next pair shattered his high series by 70 pins. It was really cool to watch him get in the zone after slumping for the past few weeks.)

