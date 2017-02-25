BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196801 - 02/25/17 01:28 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 679
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Well I didn't remember take a sheet last night amidst the chaos. The scores sucked, as I attempted to use my polyester ball all night. It actually hooked a good five boards from the far right, but not much carry. Just to be cute, I took my Hy Road pearl in the third game, frame six, and did a four bagger, finishing the back five frames in about 115.

Frankly, I think I had more fun than the other bowlers, who heaved from the left - right all night long, spraying the deck with all kinds of weird results. I don;t find that fun anymore.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#196815 - 02/26/17 04:53 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 526
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Night of 3 halves for me, started right , line and results felt good , then started to not be able to get it passed the mid lane, was reading way too early and struggled to get passed it . Game 1 265 -two ball changes game two 185 then finished with 169 for 619 not good after the first game. Now I've found a line for the first game just got to work out what to do to carry on for the other two games any thoughts would be taken kindly.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



#196819 - 02/26/17 11:44 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 461
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Wish I had something to offer about adjusting after game 1 but I suck at it too. Started off great with 258, then didn't break 200 the rest of the night finishing with 199 and 190. I did have two other lefties on my pair, but whiffing 3 single pins also didn't help.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

#196828 - Yesterday at 07:28 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
Smooth Stroker Offline
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1903
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
Last week had a very up and down week scoring wise. 258-158-198 =614. This week was a bit better. First game was a clean 204. I didn't have a double until the tenth frame. Using my Daredevil all night. Second game clean 256. Converted 2-10 split to keep the game clean. Third game started the way the second ended. Strike, 10 pin spare, 5 bagger. Then split, split!!! Ugh. Finished 213. 673 series.

As for your second and third game woes, don't be afraid to move left and follow the oil.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach

