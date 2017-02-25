Sponsored Links







Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 679

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 679A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Well I didn't remember take a sheet last night amidst the chaos. The scores sucked, as I attempted to use my polyester ball all night. It actually hooked a good five boards from the far right, but not much carry. Just to be cute, I took my Hy Road pearl in the third game, frame six, and did a four bagger, finishing the back five frames in about 115.



Frankly, I think I had more fun than the other bowlers, who heaved from the left - right all night long, spraying the deck with all kinds of weird results. I don;t find that fun anymore. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196815 - 04:53 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 526

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 526A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Night of 3 halves for me, started right , line and results felt good , then started to not be able to get it passed the mid lane, was reading way too early and struggled to get passed it . Game 1 265 -two ball changes game two 185 then finished with 169 for 619 not good after the first game. Now I've found a line for the first game just got to work out what to do to carry on for the other two games any thoughts would be taken kindly. _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #196819 - 11:44 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 461

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 461A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Wish I had something to offer about adjusting after game 1 but I suck at it too. Started off great with 258, then didn't break 200 the rest of the night finishing with 199 and 190. I did have two other lefties on my pair, but whiffing 3 single pins also didn't help. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top #196828 - 07:28 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] Smooth Stroker





Registered: 07/10/03

Posts: 1903

A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island LegendRegistered: 07/10/03Posts: 1903A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island Last week had a very up and down week scoring wise. 258-158-198 =614. This week was a bit better. First game was a clean 204. I didn't have a double until the tenth frame. Using my Daredevil all night. Second game clean 256. Converted 2-10 split to keep the game clean. Third game started the way the second ended. Strike, 10 pin spare, 5 bagger. Then split, split!!! Ugh. Finished 213. 673 series.



As for your second and third game woes, don't be afraid to move left and follow the oil. _________________________

A Storm is coming.



IQ Tour Fusion

IQ Tour anniversary edition

Lights Out

Natural



USBC level 1 certified coach

Top Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5

