#196808 - 02/25/17 09:02 PM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Mkirchie]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9388
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
here, only the Brunswick houses had less then 5 man teams. All other houses had 5 man.
Our thurs has 38 teams in a 40 lane house. owner (private) says he always keeps 2 lanes open.
And, he has diff philosophy about leagues. He says, he may lose money on the Holidays when he can offer open bowling. But, the leagues keep him going in Fall and Spring. I think, league bowlers drink more too.
Our Summer league on Wed, is limited to 38 teams as well. But, 4-man.
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196809 - 02/26/17 02:12 AM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Dennis Michael]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 345
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
When I lived in Wisconsin, bowling was a big deal
year around. Here in CA, not so much. During summer it really slows down.
I bowl 3 days a week rain or shine. Two days of practice and one league. I have a bunch of cronies I practice with. We usually have 5-7 guys on 2 lanes.
On Mondays we're limited to a few lanes but on Fridays we have the whole house to choose from as long as we get there by 9 AM. By 9:30 it's reservation time.
Friday mornings are the only time there's lanes for open play. The rest of the week it's stacked up 3 leagues deep.
75 cents per game for seniors who bowl a league is the best deal
in town. Last year it was just 50 cents.
#196810 - 02/26/17 07:56 AM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: 82Boat69]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 650
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
|
The center does get high traffic for open bowling because it is the only center in the county. Because of this, they're the closest center for almost everyone who lives in the county. Additionally, there are very few nearby options in the county for entertainment so the open bowling in the evening tends to be popular among families and high school students who can drive. There's almost always a wait for open bowlers who show up on our league night.
Mark
#196811 - 02/26/17 09:35 AM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Mkirchie]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 345
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
We also have HS kids who come in and bowl each morning before they open. I think they come in at 8, bowl until 9 then go to school. It's their PE requirement. There's no instruction or requirements. I guess they just burn off energy. I don't know IL that well. I would have thought there would have been a Quonset Hut bowling alley in every small town :-) Lots of those in Michigan. 8 - 12 lanes.
#196812 - 02/26/17 10:48 AM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Mkirchie]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9388
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
We have a bunch of small towns in our Association. And, every small town has a Bowling alley. They offer very little else other then bowling. Most don't even have music. which seems to be a must to the chains.
I can think of 2 that offer Cosmic. One being the newest center. But it has a split. 24 bowling lanes, and beyond a solid wall, another 8 that can be used for cosmic bowling.
Another Center actually sits on the dividing border with the next county. It was decided to put it onto our Association, because the Main Office was in our County. The actual lanes were not.
But, all are bowler friendly. Offering discounts to league bowlers. One has 3 free games per day, and many others offer $1 games to league bowlers.
The second Center I bowl at promotes practice. To the point that they say, "call ahead, and we'll oil 2 lanes."
Most of these centers have limited availability on weekends, due to open bowlers. But, most week days and nights are open.
Being on the Ill/Wisc border, there are bowlers on both sides using these lanes.
Edited by Dennis Michael (02/26/17 10:50 AM)
#196813 - 02/26/17 12:32 PM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 650
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
|
It's interesting to see/hear about how organized bowling is different in other areas. Our local association covers 3 counties with a total population of around 700,000 and only has 8 centers for a total of 174 lanes. Almost every center in the association has cosmic bowling. The center where my league is started doing live concerts with local bands on some Saturday nights using a stage that they set up in the middle of the center.
$1 for league bowlers, 3 free games per day? Wow, that's unheard of here. Where I bowl league bowlers get $1 off and that's it, which is the normal around here as far as I know. The best time for me to practice is Sunday mornings. $2.75 per game which turns into $1.75 per game with the discount. Open bowling around here in the evenings and weekends will run around 5 to 6 dollars a game for a regular center with leagues. One older center that turned themselves into a boutique with no leagues center charges $8 per game.
Mark
#196814 - 02/26/17 02:40 PM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Mkirchie]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 345
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
We get as many 75 cent games as we can throw whenever lanes are available.
It also applies to our senior scratch league. We pay $18, with $3 going to bowling, 25 cents to have the lanes done before league, 75 cents to our secretary and the rest goes into the prize fund.
#196822 - 02/27/17 01:37 PM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Mkirchie]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9388
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
82Boat69, now, that's a good deal
.
When I retired, I ended up working part time for a chain of centers. Ended up Assistant Mgr of another center in that chain. When there, I analyzed the cost of oiling lanes. Given the fact that the machine was paid for and the laneman was sunk cost, as he had to be there. The real direct cost of lane oiling was only $.25 per lane. I repeated this at another center, privately owned. The cost there was $.26 per lane.
I cringe when our house gives us another lineage increase. We pay the house $12.50 per man for Monday League. It's higher then it is for Open Bowling 3 games. Thurs at another house, lineage is $9.50.
All of you should get a League Financial statement or Budget which spells out that cost.
This Chain House has a Sunday Morning Practice League. $10 for bowling and you get (3) 3 game passes to use during the week.
Edited by Dennis Michael (02/27/17 01:38 PM)
#196823 - 02/27/17 02:12 PM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 650
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
|
Our lineage is in our bylaws, but I don't have a copy handy. I believe it's around 11-12 dollars, which is cheaper than the $5 per game they charge for open bowling. It technically ends up around the same with the 1$ discount they give to league bowlers. We put in $20 per person each night with the balance after lineage being split among officers and the prize fund.
The deal
that 82Boat69 gets is amazing considering what "deals
" we get.
Mark
#196827 - Yesterday at 10:35 AM
Re: Center Issues In League
[Re: Mkirchie]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9388
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
I'm convinced, lineage is arbitrary, as to what the league can afford.
Monday Mens: Fee is $25 and lineage is $12.50
Thurs Open, over 185 avg: Fee is $20 and Lineage is $10.50
Sunday Practice league: Fee is $10 and you get (3) 3-game passes
Sat couples: Fee is $22 and lineage is $11.50
My other House,
Thurs Open, over 185 avg: Fee is $22 and lineage is $9.50
My Monday from last year, (this house also pays sanction fees for league bowlers)
Fee was $20 and lineage was $9.50
It's obvious that a bowler can shop for the best price to bowl league, and also get the highest amount of his payment into the prize fund.
There is very little difference in house costs per league. but, it's obvious, a 5-man team returns more to the house then a 3-man team does, with the same cost to the Center.
In the competitive leagues here, the league that has the highest prize fund is getting more of the better bowlers. And, the House benefits from more bowlers
too.
