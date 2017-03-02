|
|
|
|
|
#196606 - 02/03/17 10:57 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 461
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
|
Had my season high series last night with scores of 253,217,277 for 747. First 700 series since September and only my 2nd of the 2016-17 season. Part of the issue is that I was only bowling in one league up until the start of the 2nd half when another bowler asked me to take his spot in another league so I am now bowling on Thursdays as well as Sundays. With just the one league going on my game hasn't been as sharp as it should be and I was averaging just 210 after the first half where I was at 220 a year ago in the same house.
Turn the page to 2017 and my bowling has gotten a lot better. Through 21 games combined I'm averaging 224. One improvement I've made is getting a lot better at my spare shooting and I've really worked on that in practice. Only one single pin miss through this stretch. Before last night game 1 had been an issue for me because I need to get my speed up, but I took out my Cyclone and figured that would be a good ball to get down the lane without making a huge turn off the dry. I ended up moving in and swinging it out a little bit and stuck with the ball the whole night.
Hoping this trend continues cause I have a few tournaments coming up and I'd like to win one this season. Also going to Nationals at the end of May so I'd like to be at the top of my game going into that so I can give myself the best chance of doing something there.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196652 - 02/08/17 10:39 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4438
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I felt OK about my night after the second game, but then the wheels fell off of the bus with three splits and a couple of other spare misses in the third game, including my only 10 pin miss out of five. I want to say I guessed right about the ball change in the third game, but still left two splits on the right lane.Result
: 146-181-129=456Average (66 games)
: 172Average for last 9 games
: 168Next week's AVG+1 score
: 548Composite average (123 games)
: 175
I had a chance to win the second game after I doubled in the 10, but sent the shot wide for eight pins and a tie. Opponents won the other two games.
Top
|
|
|
|
#196701 - 02/15/17 10:41 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4438
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Tonight may have been one of those "turn the corner" nights because I was actually carrying most of the night, but multi-pin spares were my bane, because I didn't make many of them. The sweetest part of the night was throwing a slow messenger at the 10 in the 3rd frame of the second game, as I haven't thrown a messenger in quite a while.Result
: 204-179-165=548Average (69 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 169Next week's AVG+1 score
: 591Composite average (126 games)
: 175
We were without Si, but we were bowling four against four, and the opponents that were there were all over average, with my team losing all four. Donald was over his average all three games.
Top
|
|
|
|
#196731 - 02/19/17 09:21 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4438
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I certainly was hoping for more after the first game, and, indeed, it was almost the "reverse century" in the second game, but I did save my 500 in the third game. My spare game could have been better, but I did convert both splits that I left.Result
: 222-123-169=514Average (60 games)
: 177Average for last 9 games
: 163Next week's AVG+1 score
: 562Composite average (129 games)
: 175
Harry will be subbing for Peter the next few weeks, and Harry's big first game (269) gave us a lead that was never really challenged. We did need the extra two points, and my double in the third game, along with Ed's 206, helped decide it.
Top
|
|
|
|
#196773 - 02/22/17 09:57 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4438
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
When it was clear I was pulling shots in the first game, I decided to try to combat it by actually moving my eyes right of the target, and that worked most of the rest of the night. My spare game may have benefited, as well, as I only missed one makeable spare (a 6-10, which I chopped) after the first game.Result
: 170-173-221=564Average (72 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 174Next week's AVG+1 score
: 549Composite average (132 games)
: 175
In the first game, Donald had his best game I'd ever seen (161), but we still lost it by only three pins, and only won the second game, losing total by seven.
Top
|
|
|
|
#196781 - 02/23/17 03:11 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1137
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
|
When I'm pulling shots it's because of tension in my swing. Instead of moving your target to play the tug, loosen up your armswing and let the ball fall on its own. You'll be surprised at how much easier it is to repeat shots.
|
|
|
#196816 - Yesterday at 09:16 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4438
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
One of the worst nights of my bowling life, particularly in terms of pin carry and spare-making, but bowling seems to have a sense of irony, as well, as this is the first triplicate I ever remember having.Result
: 127-127-127=381Average (63 games)
: 175Average for last 9 games
: 154Next week's AVG+1 score
: 583Composite average (135 games)
: 174
I felt like I wasted a big night from Harry (743), but, in truth, we would have only tied the first game if I just made average.
|
|
|
