Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9386

here, only the Brunswick houses had less then 5 man teams. All other houses had 5 man.



Our thurs has 38 teams in a 40 lane house. owner (private) says he always keeps 2 lanes open.



And, he has diff philosophy about leagues. He says, he may lose money on the Holidays when he can offer open bowling. But, the leagues keep him going in Fall and Spring. I think, league bowlers drink more too.



Our Summer league on Wed, is limited to 38 teams as well. But, 4-man.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196809 - 02:12 AM Re: Center Issues In League Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 345

A/S/L: 69/M/California



I bowl 3 days a week rain or shine. Two days of practice and one league. I have a bunch of cronies I practice with. We usually have 5-7 guys on 2 lanes.



On Mondays we're limited to a few lanes but on Fridays we have the whole house to choose from as long as we get there by 9 AM. By 9:30 it's reservation time.



Friday mornings are the only time there's lanes for open play. The rest of the week it's stacked up 3 leagues deep.



When I lived in Wisconsin, bowling was a big deal year around. Here in CA, not so much. During summer it really slows down.I bowl 3 days a week rain or shine. Two days of practice and one league. I have a bunch of cronies I practice with. We usually have 5-7 guys on 2 lanes.On Mondays we're limited to a few lanes but on Fridays we have the whole house to choose from as long as we get there by 9 AM. By 9:30 it's reservation time.Friday mornings are the only time there's lanes for open play. The rest of the week it's stacked up 3 leagues deep.75 cents per game for seniors who bowl a league is the best deal in town. Last year it was just 50 cents.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #196810 - 07:56 AM Re: Center Issues In League Re: 82Boat69] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 649

The center does get high traffic for open bowling because it is the only center in the county. Because of this, they're the closest center for almost everyone who lives in the county. Additionally, there are very few nearby options in the county for entertainment so the open bowling in the evening tends to be popular among families and high school students who can drive. There's almost always a wait for open bowlers who show up on our league night.

Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #196811 - 09:35 AM Re: Center Issues In League Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 345

We also have HS kids who come in and bowl each morning before they open. I think they come in at 8, bowl until 9 then go to school. It's their PE requirement. There's no instruction or requirements. I guess they just burn off energy. I don't know IL that well. I would have thought there would have been a Quonset Hut bowling alley in every small town :-) Lots of those in Michigan. 8 - 12 lanes.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #196812 - 10:48 AM Re: Center Issues In League Re: Mkirchie] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9386

We have a bunch of small towns in our Association. And, every small town has a Bowling alley. They offer very little else other then bowling. Most don't even have music. which seems to be a must to the chains.



I can think of 2 that offer Cosmic. One being the newest center. But it has a split. 24 bowling lanes, and beyond a solid wall, another 8 that can be used for cosmic bowling.



Another Center actually sits on the dividing border with the next county. It was decided to put it onto our Association, because the Main Office was in our County. The actual lanes were not.



But, all are bowler friendly. Offering discounts to league bowlers. One has 3 free games per day, and many others offer $1 games to league bowlers.



The second Center I bowl at promotes practice. To the point that they say, "call ahead, and we'll oil 2 lanes."



Most of these centers have limited availability on weekends, due to open bowlers. But, most week days and nights are open.



Being on the Ill/Wisc border, there are bowlers on both sides using these lanes.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 10:50 AM )

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #196813 - 12:32 PM Re: Center Issues In League Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 649

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 649A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey It's interesting to see/hear about how organized bowling is different in other areas. Our local association covers 3 counties with a total population of around 700,000 and only has 8 centers for a total of 174 lanes. Almost every center in the association has cosmic bowling. The center where my league is started doing live concerts with local bands on some Saturday nights using a stage that they set up in the middle of the center.



$1 for league bowlers, 3 free games per day? Wow, that's unheard of here. Where I bowl league bowlers get $1 off and that's it, which is the normal around here as far as I know. The best time for me to practice is Sunday mornings. $2.75 per game which turns into $1.75 per game with the discount. Open bowling around here in the evenings and weekends will run around 5 to 6 dollars a game for a regular center with leagues. One older center that turned themselves into a boutique with no leagues center charges $8 per game.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #196814 - 02:40 PM Re: Center Issues In League Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 345

A/S/L: 69/M/California We get as many 75 cent games as we can throw whenever lanes are available.



It also applies to our senior scratch league. We pay $18, with $3 going to bowling, 25 cents to have the lanes done before league, 75 cents to our secretary and the rest goes into the prize fund.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

