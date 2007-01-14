BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196808 - Yesterday at 09:02 PM Re: Center Issues In League [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9385
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
here, only the Brunswick houses had less then 5 man teams. All other houses had 5 man.

Our thurs has 38 teams in a 40 lane house. owner (private) says he always keeps 2 lanes open.

And, he has diff philosophy about leagues. He says, he may lose money on the Holidays when he can offer open bowling. But, the leagues keep him going in Fall and Spring. I think, league bowlers drink more too.

Our Summer league on Wed, is limited to 38 teams as well. But, 4-man.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196809 - Today at 02:12 AM Re: Center Issues In League [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 343
A/S/L: 69/M/California
When I lived in Wisconsin, bowling was a big deal year around. Here in CA, not so much. During summer it really slows down.

I bowl 3 days a week rain or shine. Two days of practice and one league. I have a bunch of cronies I practice with. We usually have 5-7 guys on 2 lanes.

On Mondays we're limited to a few lanes but on Fridays we have the whole house to choose from as long as we get there by 9 AM. By 9:30 it's reservation time.

Friday mornings are the only time there's lanes for open play. The rest of the week it's stacked up 3 leagues deep.

75 cents per game for seniors who bowl a league is the best deal in town. Last year it was just 50 cents.
#196810 - Today at 07:56 AM Re: Center Issues In League [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 648
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
The center does get high traffic for open bowling because it is the only center in the county. Because of this, they're the closest center for almost everyone who lives in the county. Additionally, there are very few nearby options in the county for entertainment so the open bowling in the evening tends to be popular among families and high school students who can drive. There's almost always a wait for open bowlers who show up on our league night.

Mark
