Well I didn't remember take a sheet last night amidst the chaos. The scores sucked, as I attempted to use my polyester ball all night. It actually hooked a good five boards from the far right, but not much carry. Just to be cute, I took my Hy Road pearl in the third game, frame six, and did a four bagger, finishing the back five frames in about 115.



Frankly, I think I had more fun than the other bowlers, who heaved from the left - right all night long, spraying the deck with all kinds of weird results. I don;t find that fun anymore.

