Strange

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 124

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario This has happened to me twice in the last couple of weeks, my hand getting stuck in the ball! It is the same ball, drilled the same as the rest, usually put in a couple pieces of tape to start off, everything is good until about midway into the second game. Then I put my fingers in the ball and cannot get them out, actually have to sit down and take my fingers out one at a time. Take some tape out, then to loose, put some back in, and I'm good for the rest of the game and a half. Has anyone ever had that happen. Thought this only happens on T.V.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196762 - 09:30 AM Re: Strange Re: RGR] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 338

A/S/L: 69/M/California When you say you're putting tape in, are you referring to your thumb-hole? If yes, do you place the tape in the front, side or back of the hole?



Do you use a thumb-slug? If yes, Urethane or plastic?



Do you use any kind of finger lifts?



Middle Finger Pitch/Reverse?

Ring Finger Pitch/Reverse?

Thumb Pitch/Reverse?



Span?



What's the problem ball made from? Plastic, urethane, reactive resin, hybrid?



Weather? Cool, warm, humid, dry?



Diet during the last 24 hours before you used the ball?



Does all your other equipment come-off normally during the same set when this ball hangs up?



Brand/Model of ball?



I'm not trying to be funny, but I am trying to demonstrate some of the reasons a ball can get hung up on your hand. I'm 69 and as I age, the flexibility of my bowling hand is diminishing.



I've gone to using a tighter thumb with less reverse so I can relax my arm-swing. Part of my pre-game is to put a little Goose-Lube on both sides of my thumb. If I just jam my thumb in the ball I will experience what you experience. Everything I listed has caused me to hang up during my release over the years I've been bowling. See if any might help you diagnose your problem.



A final thought; My equipment is also drilled the same. That doesn't mean they are the same. Each drilling is slightly different even if the measurements are the same. Additionally, I may throw a ball differently even if its made by the same company and is the same model.

Top #196763 - 12:10 PM Re: Strange Re: RGR] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1225

Are you talking about your fingers? or your thumb?

My thumb has a tendency to swell and shrink depending on weather or whatever. I use tape to help "tune" this - I will take out a piece of tape if I need to. I also have a thumb slug that's just a touch too small - so when I'm waiting for my turn I'll jam my thumb in it a bit - helps keep it smaller.

If it's your fingers, that seems strange. Are you using fingertips and inserts?



Are you talking about your fingers? or your thumb?



My thumb has a tendency to swell and shrink depending on weather or whatever. I use tape to help "tune" this - I will take out a piece of tape if I need to. I also have a thumb slug that's just a touch too small - so when I'm waiting for my turn I'll jam my thumb in it a bit - helps keep it smaller.



Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #196768 - 08:04 PM Re: Strange Re: RGR] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2037

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2037A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Make sure your thumb hole is ovaled enough so there's minimal drag on the sides of the thumb. And that its drilled loose enough to add a few pieces of tape to allow for swelling. After that, pay attention every shot for signs of needing to remove tape. I usually take out about a piece of tape every game. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #196779 - 02:49 PM Re: Strange Re: 82Boat69] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 124

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Okay the ball is my hyper cell, resin, 1/8 reverse, try to keep low salt night before, tape inback of thumb hole, put in fingers first then thumb, it started to do the same thing yesterday until I realized I had some of that sliding powder and used alittle on the front of my thumb, I was good to go again. Also Boat you might have answered another question I was going to ask and that is I seem to throw some balls with more revs than others even though they are drilled the same I thought is was my imagination but apparently not.

Top #196783 - 04:25 PM Re: Strange Re: RGR] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 338

A/S/L: 69/M/California I mentioned that I've gone with a tighter thumb and less reverse to free up my swing. Even when I think my ball is stuck on my hand pretty good, I'm amazed that it comes off pretty easy when I unhinge at the bottom of my delivery.



Something about the dynamic of an actual release versus just trying to get out of a ball sitting in my lap. I think it's kind of like the monkey trap that won't allow the monkey to get his hand out if he's still holding the food :-)



It also might be the same as when a mountain climber uses just his knuckles to climb using the crack in a wall. The slightest pressure can support their whole body weight.



I think relaxing everything in my shoulder, arm, wrist and hand may be the best change I've made to my game in 25 years.

Top #196784 - 04:35 PM Re: Strange Re: RGR] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 283

Everyone is guessing that your thumb is sticking.

Rather than using the powder (like Easy Slide) I recommend that you consider using some of the HADA protection / fitting tape on your thumb. For me it hasn't changed the fit of the thumbhole, but it's protected the back of my thumb as I used to have a tendency to squeeze my thumb on every swing. When you squeeze, you bend your thumb slightly and it will often catch the backside of the hole keeping your thumb in the ball too long. If bad enough, it will start causing blisters, etc. Today the HADA tape provides me with a nice slick exit of the thumb and an insurance policy against any thumb damage. Just like Boat says I've worked very hard at relaxing my entire arm as much as possible. It starts with the relaxing of your grip on the ball.

Hope this helps...

Everyone is guessing that your thumb is sticking.

Rather than using the powder (like Easy Slide) I recommend that you consider using some of the HADA protection / fitting tape on your thumb. For me it hasn't changed the fit of the thumbhole, but it's protected the back of my thumb as I used to have a tendency to squeeze my thumb on every swing. When you squeeze, you bend your thumb slightly and it will often catch the backside of the hole keeping your thumb in the ball too long. If bad enough, it will start causing blisters, etc. Today the HADA tape provides me with a nice slick exit of the thumb and an insurance policy against any thumb damage. Just like Boat says I've worked very hard at relaxing my entire arm as much as possible. It starts with the relaxing of your grip on the ball.

Top

Top #196796 - 02:30 AM Re: Strange Re: RGR] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9383

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9383A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I had a similar problem when I switched pro shops. And, it was the difference of the finger inserts and thumb slug. Old shop used Vise and new one uses Turbo. I can feel the difference. I can also feel a difference between colored finger grips and clear ones. Turbo doesn't make clear ones. And, clear inserts are softer. So, I convinced myself that was the problem.



Also, seat the ball down on your thumb. The ball hangs from the thumb webbing, not by gripping it. I bounce the ball 2-3 times on my thumb each shot, to get my thumb deep into the hole.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 02:31 AM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









