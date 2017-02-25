Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat

Vik, I try not, to bowl by myself. But, when I do, I sit every few frames, and replay my shots in my head. What did I do wrong? Where did I stand? What was my target?
Try to remember my release. Was it right?
Remember the rotation of my ball. Did is roll correctly? I'll out a piece of tape on my PAP to help.
I try to replay each shot in my head on every ball. Did I get the right feeling off my hand? How was my speed? At times, I bowl with my eyes closed to get the feeling of my shot.
If I can find someone I know with a cell phone, I ask them to take a vid of me from behind, and study it. Or, set one up myself.
Long and short. Practice to me is a study, not a race. I'm not there to bowl 4 games. I'm there to learn and correct.
I was once told it takes 1400 repeated shots to develop a muscle memory. The number is immaterial. The fact is, you have to repeat accurate shots, not bad ones. Its really hard to get rid of a bad habit later. Committing a bad shot or a problem to memory is probably the worse thing you can do.
So, take your time, and learn.
Oh, and remember!! Scores don't count in practice. So, don't worry about them.
