BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196795 - Today at 02:09 AM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9383
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Vik, I try not, to bowl by myself. But, when I do, I sit every few frames, and replay my shots in my head. What did I do wrong? Where did I stand? What was my target?
Try to remember my release. Was it right?
Remember the rotation of my ball. Did is roll correctly? I'll out a piece of tape on my PAP to help.
I try to replay each shot in my head on every ball. Did I get the right feeling off my hand? How was my speed? At times, I bowl with my eyes closed to get the feeling of my shot.
If I can find someone I know with a cell phone, I ask them to take a vid of me from behind, and study it. Or, set one up myself.

Long and short. Practice to me is a study, not a race. I'm not there to bowl 4 games. I'm there to learn and correct.

I was once told it takes 1400 repeated shots to develop a muscle memory. The number is immaterial. The fact is, you have to repeat accurate shots, not bad ones. Its really hard to get rid of a bad habit later. Committing a bad shot or a problem to memory is probably the worse thing you can do.

So, take your time, and learn.

Oh, and remember!! Scores don't count in practice. So, don't worry about them.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Strange
by Dennis Michael - 02/25/17 02:30 AM
Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
by Dennis Michael - 02/25/17 02:09 AM
I cant concentrate
by W9JAB - 02/24/17 09:36 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - 02/24/17 07:23 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Fin09 - 02/23/17 03:11 PM
Axis Tilt and Rotation
by champ - 02/21/17 05:57 PM
Rev Rate
by champ - 02/21/17 05:50 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 02/21/17 04:49 PM
Do you or dont you
by djp1080 - 02/20/17 10:01 PM
Winter '17 Week 6 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/20/17 05:05 PM
900 #32
by champ - 02/19/17 11:17 PM
Delete thread
by champ - 02/18/17 07:52 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.