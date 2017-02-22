BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196764 - 02/22/17 06:59 PM Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
VikingOfBowling Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
So here is my issue. I am over weight and bowling is my exercise. I do not do league but I have the stamina to bowl about 6 games back to back. But lately by the 5th frame I am sweating buckets and turning red and getting winded. Anyone have any general tips on how to make this better, I want to join a league eventually but if I am covered in sweat half way through it wont work.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196766 - 02/22/17 07:55 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2037
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Just keep at it. That's the biggest thing. Bowling is an athletic activity, and with time the body adapts.

Consider other aerobic activities as well. Walking for 20 or 30 minutes in a great way to burn some calories, get the blood flowing, and it will help with your bowling.

I've seen people bring in battery operated, small, portable fans. Drink water. Sit under the fan in the bowlers area.

And consider the pace of play. In league, you'll have at least seven other bowlers on the pair of lanes meaning there will be more time between shots. In practice most people fire shot after shot, and that will make anyone sweat after a few games.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#196770 - 02/22/17 08:13 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 338
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I'd see your Dr. to make certain nothing else is in play. If you get a clean bill, begin by walking 1/4 to 1/2 mile every other day. Work your way up until you can do a mile or more 3-4 times a week. AZ can be warm. If the air in the house where you bowl isn't cutting it, buy a hand fan to use between shots. I have 2 towels in my bag. Micro fiber for my ball and cotton for the back of my neck :-)

Top
#196772 - 02/22/17 09:27 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
VikingOfBowling Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
Doctor cleared me to do anything I want. I'll start small by walking daily

Top
#196776 - Yesterday at 12:08 AM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 283
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Consider using Certain Dry.
The walking for 2 to 3 miles in one shot should get you in much better shape. Do it several days a week. It will do wonders.
I've sweated a lot most of my life and lots more now that I'm older. Wear dark shirts (like black) and dark colored pants.
Tried the wicking undershirts and shorts and they work okay, but if you're sweating they probably won't help all that much. Worth a shot though.
Good luck...

Top
#196788 - Today at 09:33 AM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 176
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
First I would say, slow down between frames, I found that after a long practice session (six) games, two things happen one you start repeating bad form in favor of going too fast and also you get sweated up.
Think about bowling with a few other guys, you need to wait for your turn, not just tossing ball after ball.
Also I know a person with M.S. that gets overheated easily, there is a verity of products out that have frozen ice packs in vests and other garments also a long tube (like a sock) that is frozen and worn around the neck for cooling as much of the bodies heat is lost from the head.

http://www.mscooling.com/

Top
#196790 - Today at 11:26 AM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: W9JAB]
VikingOfBowling Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
Originally Posted By: W9JAB

Think about bowling with a few other guys, you need to wait for your turn, not just tossing ball after ball.


I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with. How long should I try to wait between shots?

Top
#196791 - Today at 02:48 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 283
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: VikingOfBowling


I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with. How long should I try to wait between shots?[/quote]
For a five man team it'll take around three hours to bowl three games. For a four man team it takes a little less than two and a half hours to bowl three games.
Hope this helps...

Top
#196792 - Today at 06:33 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: djp1080]
VikingOfBowling Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
It does to a point. I've been getting 3 games done in about 45 minutes by myself. Guess I can sit there and text someone at 5 minute gaps between frames


Edited by VikingOfBowling (Today at 06:33 PM)
Top
#196793 - Today at 08:38 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 283
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
I have a difficult time slowing down when I'm bowling by myself, too. Quite often I'll see someone I know and at least say hello. Make sure that you get something to drink. I usually ask the counter to provide a cup with ice and water. I fill it up again from the fountain as I need.
Take a pen and paper with you and make notes on what's working well for you. For example, where you stand to shoot a 7-pin or a 10-pin and where you targeted. Develop a plan of attack for the remaining pins (i.e., 2, 4, 3 and 6). Try finding a common place to stand for left-side spares and then one place for right-side spares. Write down what you learn.
That ought to keep you busy.
Rather than texting someone, text yourself some notes on your phone for reference the next time you're out bowling. Perhaps you can improve each time and find better ways to attack those darn spare shots.
Good luck!

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
by djp1080 - Today at 08:38 PM
I cant concentrate
by W9JAB - Today at 09:36 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - Today at 07:23 AM
Strange
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 04:35 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 03:11 PM
Axis Tilt and Rotation
by champ - 02/21/17 05:57 PM
Rev Rate
by champ - 02/21/17 05:50 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 02/21/17 04:49 PM
Do you or dont you
by djp1080 - 02/20/17 10:01 PM
Winter '17 Week 6 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/20/17 05:05 PM
900 #32
by champ - 02/19/17 11:17 PM
Delete thread
by champ - 02/18/17 07:52 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.