Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat

Bantam



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 18

A/S/L: 29/Tucson So here is my issue. I am over weight and bowling is my exercise. I do not do league but I have the stamina to bowl about 6 games back to back. But lately by the 5th frame I am sweating buckets and turning red and getting winded. Anyone have any general tips on how to make this better, I want to join a league eventually but if I am covered in sweat half way through it wont work.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2037

Just keep at it. That's the biggest thing. Bowling is an athletic activity, and with time the body adapts.



Consider other aerobic activities as well. Walking for 20 or 30 minutes in a great way to burn some calories, get the blood flowing, and it will help with your bowling.



I've seen people bring in battery operated, small, portable fans. Drink water. Sit under the fan in the bowlers area.



And consider the pace of play. In league, you'll have at least seven other bowlers on the pair of lanes meaning there will be more time between shots. In practice most people fire shot after shot, and that will make anyone sweat after a few games. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 338

A/S/L: 69/M/California I'd see your Dr. to make certain nothing else is in play. If you get a clean bill, begin by walking 1/4 to 1/2 mile every other day. Work your way up until you can do a mile or more 3-4 times a week. AZ can be warm. If the air in the house where you bowl isn't cutting it, buy a hand fan to use between shots. I have 2 towels in my bag. Micro fiber for my ball and cotton for the back of my neck :-)

Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat

Bantam



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 18

A/S/L: 29/Tucson Doctor cleared me to do anything I want. I'll start small by walking daily

Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 281

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Consider using Certain Dry.

The walking for 2 to 3 miles in one shot should get you in much better shape. Do it several days a week. It will do wonders.

I've sweated a lot most of my life and lots more now that I'm older. Wear dark shirts (like black) and dark colored pants.

Tried the wicking undershirts and shorts and they work okay, but if you're sweating they probably won't help all that much. Worth a shot though.

Good luck...

Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 176

Think about bowling with a few other guys, you need to wait for your turn, not just tossing ball after ball.

Think about bowling with a few other guys, you need to wait for your turn, not just tossing ball after ball.

Also I know a person with M.S. that gets overheated easily, there is a verity of products out that have frozen ice packs in vests and other garments also a long tube (like a sock) that is frozen and worn around the neck for cooling as much of the bodies heat is lost from the head.



First I would say, slow down between frames, I found that after a long practice session (six) games, two things happen one you start repeating bad form in favor of going too fast and also you get sweated up. Think about bowling with a few other guys, you need to wait for your turn, not just tossing ball after ball. Also I know a person with M.S. that gets overheated easily, there is a verity of products out that have frozen ice packs in vests and other garments also a long tube (like a sock) that is frozen and worn around the neck for cooling as much of the bodies heat is lost from the head.

http://www.mscooling.com/

Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat

Bantam



Registered: 12/27/16

Posts: 18

A/S/L: 29/Tucson Originally Posted By: W9JAB

I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with. How long should I try to wait between shots?





I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with. How long should I try to wait between shots? I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with. How long should I try to wait between shots?

