You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
#196764 - Yesterday at 06:59 PM Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
VikingOfBowling
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 17
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
So here is my issue. I am over weight and bowling is my exercise. I do not do league but I have the stamina to bowl about 6 games back to back. But lately by the 5th frame I am sweating buckets and turning red and getting winded. Anyone have any general tips on how to make this better, I want to join a league eventually but if I am covered in sweat half way through it wont work.

#196766 - Yesterday at 07:55 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2037
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Just keep at it. That's the biggest thing. Bowling is an athletic activity, and with time the body adapts.

Consider other aerobic activities as well. Walking for 20 or 30 minutes in a great way to burn some calories, get the blood flowing, and it will help with your bowling.

I've seen people bring in battery operated, small, portable fans. Drink water. Sit under the fan in the bowlers area.

And consider the pace of play. In league, you'll have at least seven other bowlers on the pair of lanes meaning there will be more time between shots. In practice most people fire shot after shot, and that will make anyone sweat after a few games.
Career Highs: 300/759

#196770 - Yesterday at 08:13 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
82Boat69
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 337
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I'd see your Dr. to make certain nothing else is in play. If you get a clean bill, begin by walking 1/4 to 1/2 mile every other day. Work your way up until you can do a mile or more 3-4 times a week. AZ can be warm. If the air in the house where you bowl isn't cutting it, buy a hand fan to use between shots. I have 2 towels in my bag. Micro fiber for my ball and cotton for the back of my neck :-)

#196772 - Yesterday at 09:27 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
VikingOfBowling
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 17
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
Doctor cleared me to do anything I want. I'll start small by walking daily

#196776 - Today at 12:08 AM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 280
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Consider using Certain Dry.
The walking for 2 to 3 miles in one shot should get you in much better shape. Do it several days a week. It will do wonders.
I've sweated a lot most of my life and lots more now that I'm older. Wear dark shirts (like black) and dark colored pants.
Tried the wicking undershirts and shorts and they work okay, but if you're sweating they probably won't help all that much. Worth a shot though.
Good luck...

