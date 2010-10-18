Sponsored Links







Strange

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario This has happened to me twice in the last couple of weeks, my hand getting stuck in the ball! It is the same ball, drilled the same as the rest, usually put in a couple pieces of tape to start off, everything is good until about midway into the second game. Then I put my fingers in the ball and cannot get them out, actually have to sit down and take my fingers out one at a time. Take some tape out, then to loose, put some back in, and I'm good for the rest of the game and a half. Has anyone ever had that happen. Thought this only happens on T.V.

Re: Strange Re: RGR] 82Boat69

A/S/L: 69/M/California When you say you're putting tape in, are you referring to your thumb-hole? If yes, do you place the tape in the front, side or back of the hole?



Do you use a thumb-slug? If yes, Urethane or plastic?



Do you use any kind of finger lifts?



Middle Finger Pitch/Reverse?

Ring Finger Pitch/Reverse?

Thumb Pitch/Reverse?



Span?



What's the problem ball made from? Plastic, urethane, reactive resin, hybrid?



Weather? Cool, warm, humid, dry?



Diet during the last 24 hours before you used the ball?



Does all your other equipment come-off normally during the same set when this ball hangs up?



Brand/Model of ball?



I'm not trying to be funny, but I am trying to demonstrate some of the reasons a ball can get hung up on your hand. I'm 69 and as I age, the flexibility of my bowling hand is diminishing.



I've gone to using a tighter thumb with less reverse so I can relax my arm-swing. Part of my pre-game is to put a little Goose-Lube on both sides of my thumb. If I just jam my thumb in the ball I will experience what you experience. Everything I listed has caused me to hang up during my release over the years I've been bowling. See if any might help you diagnose your problem.



A final thought; My equipment is also drilled the same. That doesn't mean they are the same. Each drilling is slightly different even if the measurements are the same. Additionally, I may throw a ball differently even if its made by the same company and is the same model.

Re: Strange Re: RGR] mmalsed

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1224A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Originally Posted By: RGR This has happened to me twice in the last couple of weeks, my hand getting stuck in the ball! It is the same ball, drilled the same as the rest, usually put in a couple pieces of tape to start off, everything is good until about midway into the second game. Then I put my fingers in the ball and cannot get them out, actually have to sit down and take my fingers out one at a time. Take some tape out, then to loose, put some back in, and I'm good for the rest of the game and a half. Has anyone ever had that happen. Thought this only happens on T.V.



Are you talking about your fingers? or your thumb?



My thumb has a tendency to swell and shrink depending on weather or whatever. I use tape to help "tune" this - I will take out a piece of tape if I need to. I also have a thumb slug that's just a touch too small - so when I'm waiting for my turn I'll jam my thumb in it a bit - helps keep it smaller.





Make sure your thumb hole is ovaled enough so there's minimal drag on the sides of the thumb. And that its drilled loose enough to add a few pieces of tape to allow for swelling. After that, pay attention every shot for signs of needing to remove tape. I usually take out about a piece of tape every game.

