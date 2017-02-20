When you say you're putting tape in, are you referring to your thumb-hole? If yes, do you place the tape in the front, side or back of the hole?
Do you use a thumb-slug? If yes, Urethane or plastic?
Do you use any kind of finger lifts?
Middle Finger Pitch/Reverse?
Ring Finger Pitch/Reverse?
Thumb Pitch/Reverse?
Span?
What's the problem ball made from? Plastic, urethane, reactive resin, hybrid?
Weather? Cool, warm, humid, dry?
Diet during the last 24 hours before you used the ball?
Does all your other equipment come-off normally during the same set when this ball hangs up?
Brand/Model of ball?
I'm not trying to be funny, but I am trying to demonstrate some of the reasons a ball can get hung up on your hand. I'm 69 and as I age, the flexibility of my bowling hand is diminishing.
I've gone to using a tighter thumb with less reverse so I can relax my arm-swing. Part of my pre-game is to put a little Goose-Lube on both sides of my thumb. If I just jam my thumb in the ball I will experience what you experience. Everything I listed has caused me to hang up during my release over the years I've been bowling. See if any might help you diagnose your problem.
A final thought; My equipment is also drilled the same. That doesn't mean they are the same. Each drilling is slightly different even if the measurements are the same. Additionally, I may throw a ball differently even if its made by the same company and is the same model.