#196736 - 02/20/17 02:59 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 677
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
True Goobee. I was embarrassed to read Murphy's post about listening to the 80% of bowlers (really 90+ %), versus the "wealthy".

Almost to a man the best bowlers thought this was a disadvantage to the rest of the entrants. But you're right, the vast majority of bowlers wouldn't know what to do or how to read them anyway.

Most everything I read in his post was [censored] backwards. Particularly when he stated that
"And, many of the recent decisions made were there to support the wealth (being the more active, better players in this analogy) because those were (are) the folks that do all the talking."

He stated that he thought it was funny that many had talked for twenty years about making things harder, and they did.

Yes they did, but it certainly wasn't the average bowler requesting harder conditions, it was the better bowlers.

The thing that rankles me a bit is that in the end, he will claim that the USBC is great, made all of the right decisions because of the "Data". But all they did, including giving freebies to those that hadn't come back in awhile to the OC, was raise entries from what they estimated would be far lower.

In other words, they will have more revenue. His comments for me, undermine his own stated goals about the sports future. It's really about the future of the USBC. [censored] backwards leadership.
#196737 - 02/20/17 04:50 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1223
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: SteveH
I hear ya. But in comparison to the US Open Golf tournament, it's a joke as far as that goes. But those in charge are Picnic and tailgater types.
Perhaps they could just call it the USBC Open, and leave it at that.
But either way, the pattern nonsense only highlights a lot of the sport's troubles.


I don't think comparing it to the PGA US Open is really valid. How many entrants in the US PGA US Open? A few hundred that get cut way down. Plus a professional level payout. Compared to what, hundreds of thousands entering? Wouldn't that make the USBC Open Championship much more "open" than the PGA?


RE: the pattern - I bowled on the pattern prior to last year's and it didn't help me one iota. I have more thought that what was laid down the center here in SoCal may not have been exactly what was at Reno. What ever is! LOL

We're just going to practice on the Sunday morning "pro pattern" that gets set up. Learn to adjust so whatever we see, we should at least be able to adjust a bit. We're under no pretentions that we'll be making any money - personally I'm using it to push myself. As long as I comport myself better than last year, I'll be happy.
#196739 - 02/20/17 05:18 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 764
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

For those who are serious, stay out of the casinos, get some sleep


What? and ruin my whole trip?? LoL My USBC trip is an annual vacation, not just a bowling trip. Maybe I am not as serious as I once thought I was going to be...[shrug]
#196740 - 02/20/17 06:02 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2034
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: 6_ball_man
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

For those who are serious, stay out of the casinos, get some sleep


What? and ruin my whole trip?? LoL My USBC trip is an annual vacation, not just a bowling trip. Maybe I am not as serious as I once thought I was going to be...[shrug]


#196741 - 02/20/17 06:13 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2034
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
The thing that really kills me about not releasing the pattern is the livestreams. I loved those. There was more than once when I scheduled the next day off work so I can stay up and watch a late stream. McNiel's 2012 All-Events is one of them.

I think they were incredible. History was captured and preserved. Entertainment. Education. Promotion of the sport and the tournament.

But now all of that is gone.

And all the top bowlers agree that seeing other bowl on the livestream didn't really give them an edge. Just ask the Vermilyea group. Two Team All Events Eagles in three years while being the first major team to come through.

So we're hiding the pattern which opens questions of fairness, integrity, and transparency. We're losing a tremendous service in the livestreams. We're losing more value in out membership. The tournament is getting less exposure. We're doing less to teach lower average bowlers about the nuances of sport bowling. All of us average Joes agree that knowing the pattern was of no real benefit, and the top bowlers say they never prepare on it anyway.

So while there's a list of negatives, what's the benefit?
#196761 - Yesterday at 06:32 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4434
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
As I launch into my annual news-gathering role, let me know if you want updates on only the Regular division or if the other two divisions are OK, too.

http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328614

Team USA member Bryanna Cote was the story of the first weekend of competition, leading every Regular division event, including doubles with her husband, Randy. Bryanna posted 615 in team, 675 in doubles, and 663 in singles for a 1,953 in all-events. Apparel EFX was the Cotes' team.
