Axis Tilt and Rotation





Registered: 10/19/09

Posts: 210

What difference does axis tilt and axis tilt make in how the ball will hit the pins? If the ball hits the pocket at the right angle you should get a strike, no?

Best game 300 league

Best series 647 league

Storm Hy Road 14#

Hammer Turbo Deep Purple 14#

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 334

A/S/L: 69/M/California Axis tilt does not help when it comes to contact with the pins. A ball must be rolling flat with no axis tilt on contact to have maximum hitting power.



Where axis tilt is helpful is allowing a bowler to store energy down lane longer, so that when the ball does come off its axis, it makes a sharper turn with more RPMs.



Too little axis tilt and too much axis tilt can both create problems in getting a ball to react properly before making contact with the pins.



Too much, like a person who throws a spinner, will react too late and deflect on contact.



Too little and a ball will begin to roll too soon, causing it to fade before contacting the pins. Again the ball deflects.

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 279

A/S/L: 69/m/IL

I recall reading about the ideas of axis tilt and rotation at

https://www.bowlingthismonth.com/bowling-tips/understanding-bowler-delivery-parameters/



Bill Sempsrott discusses these things quite well IMHO.



I've read that Pete



Mo Pinel is well respected in the bowling industry and I think he mentioned that the ball axis tilt should be in a range of 13 to 20 degrees.



It's probably easier to change your axis of rotation than your axis tilt. Eileen's bowling buddies has some tools to help with that kind of thing though.



Hugh, Sounds pretty simple doesn't it?I recall reading about the ideas of axis tilt and rotation at Bowling This Month and I found the article here:

https://www.bowlingthismonth.com/bowling-tips/understanding-bowler-delivery-parameters/

Bill Sempsrott discusses these things quite well IMHO.I've read that Pete Weber has an axis of rotation of nearly 90 deg. and Walter Ray Williams typically is around 30 deg. both have been very successful.Mo Pinel is well respected in the bowling industry and I think he mentioned that the ball axis tilt should be in a range of 13 to 20 degrees.It's probably easier to change your axis of rotation than your axis tilt. Eileen's bowling buddies has some tools to help with that kind of thing though.Hope this helps...

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation





Registered: 10/19/09

Posts: 210

Very interesting and as you mention Weber 's is one thing and Williams another. I don't think it matters at all, unless one or the other will get the ball into the pocket better or more consistently why would it. Same ball, same speed and same weight why would tilt matter? If someone has the answer I'd love to hear it.

Best game 300 league

Best series 647 league

Storm Hy Road 14#

Hammer Turbo Deep Purple 14#

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 334

A/S/L: 69/M/California I'm sure there are very long detailed explanations, but here's a short version.



Based on a person's delivery parameters, axis tilt 'may' store energy farther down lane. If that person's axis rotation is 0, all that stored energy 'may' not be useful.



If that person's axis rotation is 45 degrees, that store energy will be helpful to get the ball into the pocket with a more advantageous entry angle.



More entry angle with more RPM's means less deflection on contact with the pins. Less deflection means less weak corner pins.



Too many RPM's with too much axis Rotation can lead to more ringing 10's, solid 7's, solid 9's and fast eights.



The whole purpose of drilling a modern bowling ball is to match up the layout to take advantage of a person's delivery parameters and the lane condition to give that person the most speed, RPM's and entry angle that's possible.

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 643

Originally Posted By: Hugh Scot Same ball, same speed and same weight why would tilt matter?

Getting to the pocket better is not just a function of entry angle or location, it is also about matching the correct time in the stage of ball motion to the time of impact with the pins. You want the ball to enter the roll phase shortly before impact. With all else equal, tilt adjusts when the ball enters the roll phase, if at all, as pointed out in 82Boat69's earlier post. If this time that the ball enters the roll phase is different due to different tilts, then not everything about the shots are equal. If it never rolls due to too much tilt, it deflects more. If it rolls too soon, it also deflects more as mentioned earlier.



Mark Getting to the pocket better is not just a function of entry angle or location, it is also about matching the correct time in the stage of ball motion to the time of impact with the pins. You want the ball to enter the roll phase shortly before impact. With all else equal, tilt adjusts when the ball enters the roll phase, if at all, as pointed out in 82Boat69's earlier post. If this time that the ball enters the roll phase is different due to different tilts, then not everything about the shots are equal. If it never rolls due to too much tilt, it deflects more. If it rolls too soon, it also deflects more as mentioned earlier.Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1223

Originally Posted By: HughScot What difference does axis tilt and axis tilt make in how the ball will hit the pins? If the ball hits the pocket at the right angle you should get a strike, no?



all of this has to do with the motion, not with the hitting. Your axis tilt and axis of rotation is important in how you set up your ball to get TO the pins and how much power is conserved on the way. As 82 mentioned, if your axis is zero, or even less (back-spin) you're going to burn off a LOT of rotational power and if your axis is like 90, then you won't shed any power, but you will be just rolling the ball forward (no side rotation).



But anyway - it's all about how you match your ball to your delivery to get your ball to the pins. all of this has to do with the motion, not with the hitting. Your axis tilt and axis of rotation is important in how you set up your ball to get TO the pins and how much power is conserved on the way. As 82 mentioned, if your axis is zero, or even less (back-spin) you're going to burn off a LOT of rotational power and if your axis is like 90, then you won't shed any power, but you will be just rolling the ball forward (no side rotation).But anyway - it's all about how you match your ball to your delivery to get your ball to the pins.

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation





Registered: 10/19/09

Posts: 210

Thanks, I guess because I can't see it, it's hard for me to imagine. Great article in BTM by the way. Very helpful.

Best game 300 league

Best series 647 league

Storm Hy Road 14#

Hammer Turbo Deep Purple 14#

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 279

Originally Posted By: HughScot Very interesting and as you mention Weber's is one thing and Williams another. I don't think it matters at all, unless one or the other will get the ball into the pocket better or more consistently why would it. Same ball, same speed and same weight why would tilt matter? If someone has the answer I'd love to hear it.



Well Hugh, Axis Tilt affects angle of the initial release of the ball with the lane. If the axis tilt is zero, the ball will likely track very close or right over your finger and thumb holes. If the axis tilt is ninety degrees, the ball's track will be very close to no track at all; in other words, it will spin like a top.

A spinner will likely have no driving power if the ball hits the 1-3 or 1-2 pocket as it will deflect easily leaving the 5-pin or more.

Here's a nice article showing diagrams:

http://www.blueprintbowling.com/Blog/Posts/axis-rotation-and-axis-tilt-explained.aspx



Well Hugh, Axis Tilt affects angle of the initial release of the ball with the lane. If the axis tilt is zero, the ball will likely track very close or right over your finger and thumb holes. If the axis tilt is ninety degrees, the ball's track will be very close to no track at all; in other words, it will spin like a top.A spinner will likely have no driving power if the ball hits the 1-3 or 1-2 pocket as it will deflect easily leaving the 5-pin or more.Here's a nice article showing diagrams:

http://www.blueprintbowling.com/Blog/Posts/axis-rotation-and-axis-tilt-explained.aspx

Hope this helps...

Re: Axis Tilt and Rotation





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2034

Something to consider...



a high tilt player will likely learn over time that they need less speed and more surface. A low tilt player will learn they need more speed and less surface. They may not realize how their release comes into the equation, but when you're tired of seeing your ball react poorly, you tend to find reasons to improve the reaction.



I have a very low tilt. I've learned I need more speed and can't use super strong equipment of I have terrible roll out. I've also found that I struggle to create area and string strikes as well as I'd like to on a house shot, but my naturally rolly release is usually better on tougher patterns.



And considering I'm more interested in winning tournament titles than racking up piles of honor scores...I'm ok with that. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top

Tweet

Preview

