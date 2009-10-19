BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196747 - Today at 12:19 PM Rev Rate
If all other things are equal why does a high rev rate improve one's score?
#196750 - Today at 01:01 PM Re: Rev Rate
The bowling ball speed should be around 17 mph at the pins with the use of today's reactive resin coverstock as a result you'll likely have to have a pretty good release to achieve the optimum entry angle to the pocket for good scoring. The entry angle should be in the range of 4 to 6 degrees. Higher rev rates allow the bowler to obtain the angle of entry they'd like a bit more easily and consistently.

#196759 - 45 minutes 59 seconds ago Re: Rev Rate
Strikes are about two things; transfer of energy and deflection.

In my mind (not a mathematician) energy is the speed you put on the ball. But if you don't have enough revolutions to match the speed, the ball will deflect.

So if I'm already matched up, why do I want more revs?

Its always best to be the bowler who is furthest to the inside. If you are playing outside of another bowler, you have friction to the outside and inside of your target line, which decreases your miss room.
