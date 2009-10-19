Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196747 - 12:19 PM Rev Rate HughScot





Registered: 10/19/09

Posts: 210

A/S/L: 76/M/NC Action BowlerRegistered: 10/19/09Posts: 210A/S/L: 76/M/NC If all other things are equal why does a high rev rate improve one's score? _________________________

Best game 300 league

Best series 647 league

Storm Hy Road 14#

Hammer Turbo Deep Purple 14#

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196750 - 01:01 PM Re: Rev Rate Re: HughScot] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 279

A/S/L: 69/m/IL The bowling ball speed should be around 17 mph at the pins with the use of today's reactive resin coverstock as a result you'll likely have to have a pretty good release to achieve the optimum entry angle to the pocket for good scoring. The entry angle should be in the range of 4 to 6 degrees. Higher rev rates allow the bowler to obtain the angle of entry they'd like a bit more easily and consistently.

Top #196759 - Re: Rev Rate Re: HughScot] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2034

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2034A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Strikes are about two things; transfer of energy and deflection.



In my mind (not a mathematician) energy is the speed you put on the ball. But if you don't have enough revolutions to match the speed, the ball will deflect.



So if I'm already matched up, why do I want more revs?



Its always best to be the bowler who is furthest to the inside. If you are playing outside of another bowler, you have friction to the outside and inside of your target line, which decreases your miss room. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel