#196542 - 01/26/17 07:10 PM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
High Roller
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 378
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Week 3 Super dry conditions.
G1: 160 3 big splits. Couldn't find the wet/dry line. Everything over hooked.
G2: 277 Ball change. Front 9. Pushed the ball in the 10th. Left 3 up. Spare, another solid strike. Close but not close enough.
G3: 190. Lost the great timing and rhythm of G2.
Not where I want to be.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
#196543 - 01/27/17 12:29 AM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
|
Legend
Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1230
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
|
Game 1: Left five 7-pins and missed one, but strung a 4-bagger in the middle for 214.
Game 2: Started with the front 4, but threw a really bad shot in the 5th and simply lost my mental composure the rest of the game. Had to strike out in the 10th to shoot 218 and for our team to take the game by single digits.
Game 3: Opened twice in a row on the right lane, both makable spares (1-3-6 and 3-5-6). Threw a great strike in the foundation frame, but completely blew the 10th with two horrible first balls and finished with 193.
Total: 625
#196604 - 02/03/17 01:15 AM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
|
Legend
Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1230
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
|
Game 1: Two opens marred an otherwise-solid 191. Stayed in the pocket for the most part, but on my misses, I left a 1-3-6 (chopped off the 1-2) and a 2-7 split (got the 7).
Game 2: Started with 7 solid strikes, but completely lost my composure on the 8th for 3 pins and an open frame. Spared the 9th and struck out the 10th for 251.
Game 3: Tripped the 8 and the 6 on high hits for an opening double, but just started throwing bad shot after bad shot. Left two splits (2-4-7-10 and 6-8; gave both a really good run and barely missed) and guttered the fill ball in the 10th to finish with 160.
Total: ugliest 602 ever.
#196664 - 02/10/17 03:14 PM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 348
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
|
248-191-177 lost carry and had a few splits in games 2 and 3. Solid night just wish I could have gone 650+ with the start I had.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural
#196699 - 02/15/17 09:35 AM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 254
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
|
Hey Team sorry I had to eat a blind last week forgot to get a sub and was in Belize for the week.
Last night I continued my 2 game chump routine 250, 269, 179
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic
Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220
#196709 - 02/17/17 05:50 PM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
|
Legend
Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1230
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
|
Not a good night at all. Stayed in the pocket most of the time, but can't remember the last time I left so many 7-9s, 7-10s and buckets. When I did miss the pocket, it was washout city. Missing a 10-pin (can't remember the last time I did that, either, and I actually left it back-to-back and just barely made the 2nd one) didn't help, but I had 6 other opens off splits and washouts.
On the bright side, I switched to my spare ball (Strike King) and threw 6 of the last 8 strikes. For some reason, it had more backend than my Forza Redline (and no, the lanes weren't dry).
182-178-193 for 553.
Edited by beefers1 (02/17/17 05:55 PM)
#196743 - Yesterday at 10:23 PM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
|
High Roller
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 378
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
|
Last week I bowled pretty well. All games over 200 with 255 last game.
This week is another story. I woke up with gout today and can't put shoes on or walk very well. I asked Richie for a sub.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
#196744 - Yesterday at 11:32 PM
Re: Team 2: High Flush
[Re: Chuck]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4432
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
BowlerBill, seeing this late, but something might be able to be arranged. Might as well call slowdown this team's permanent sub.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
