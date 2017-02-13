Sponsored Links







Been working on it Boat. Have a bad tendency to turn my slide foot right, which indicates balance and center mass. Have to slow down in practice and focus on that. Also, concentrating on getting the right leg out behind and left helps this.

A/S/L: 69/M/California When I was young, my heels would be hanging off the approach and my slide ended like yours after just 4 steps. Now, I take 5, end up 2 feet short but my slide foot is straight :-)

Today I've moved just in front of the second line of dots on the Brunswick approach and still take five steps. I've worked on getting my backswing under control and to keep from reverting back to a full roller figure eight swing. It's very hard to do as one gets older.

As for me I used to line up at the back of the approach, too, when I was in high school with my five step and high back swing. When I came back to the game, I did the same thing. Brought all my bad habits along with me. Today I've moved just in front of the second line of dots on the Brunswick approach and still take five steps. I've worked on getting my backswing under control and to keep from reverting back to a full roller figure eight swing. It's very hard to do as one gets older. Went for a practice session today and I did foul line drills and one step drills for the first two games. Next moved to practicing spare shots with my shiny urethane ball. The ball was coming off my hand pretty well today and had a good roll on every shot. Hope this continues...

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: W9JAB

When releasing your (strike) ball do you put any twist in to it?



I have seen many videos that say modern release, let the ball roll off your fingers,

lift with the fingers up the back of the ball.

When I do that the ball goes straight. I have tried this with thumb from 12:00 to 3:00.



I can do a suitcase release but the ball arrives flat.



But if I go from a thumb @ 10:00 to 3:00 fingers coming from 5:00 and then with a little twist over the top of the ball I can get it to hook.



So Im confused what is the proper way to release the ball?



When releasing your (strike) ball do you put any twist in to it? I have seen many videos that say modern release, let the ball roll off your fingers, lift with the fingers up the back of the ball. When I do that the ball goes straight. I have tried this with thumb from 12:00 to 3:00. I can do a suitcase release but the ball arrives flat. But if I go from a thumb @ 10:00 to 3:00 fingers coming from 5:00 and then with a little twist over the top of the ball I can get it to hook. So Im confused what is the proper way to release the ball?

Joe, Here's an article written by Joe Slowinski. In it he believes that the position of the fingers during the entire swing are key to getting adequate revolutions on a bowling ball just like the elite players do. He also mentions that his backup drill can help one learn the technique and get it ingrained in their head to accomplish it. Here's the link to the download of the article that appeared in



Here's an article written by Joe Slowinski. In it he believes that the position of the fingers during the entire swing are key to getting adequate revolutions on a bowling ball just like the elite players do. He also mentions that his backup drill can help one learn the technique and get it ingrained in their head to accomplish it. Here's the link to the download of the article that appeared in Bowling This Month magazine: http://bowlingknowledge.info/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=204 Hope this helps...

