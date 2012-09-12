2017 USBC Open Championships

True Goobee. I was embarrassed to read Murphy's post about listening to the 80% of bowlers (really 90+ %), versus the "wealthy".
Almost to a man the best bowlers thought this was a disadvantage to the rest of the entrants. But you're right, the vast majority of bowlers wouldn't know what to do or how to read them anyway.
Most everything I read in his post was [censored] backwards. Particularly when he stated that
"And, many of the recent decisions made were there to support the wealth (being the more active, better players in this analogy) because those were (are) the folks that do all the talking."
He stated that he thought it was funny that many had talked for twenty years about making things harder, and they did.
Yes they did, but it certainly wasn't the average bowler requesting harder conditions, it was the better bowlers.
The thing that rankles me a bit is that in the end, he will claim that the USBC is great, made all of the right decisions because of the "Data". But all they did, including giving freebies to those that hadn't come back in awhile to the OC, was raise entries from what they estimated would be far lower.
In other words, they will have more revenue. His comments for me, undermine his own stated goals about the sports future. It's really about the future of the USBC. [censored] backwards leadership.
