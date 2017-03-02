Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I certainly was hoping for more after the first game, and, indeed, it was almost the "reverse century" in the second game, but I did save my 500 in the third game. My spare game could have been better, but I did convert both splits that I left.Result
: 222-123-169=514Average (60 games)
: 177Average for last 9 games
: 163Next week's AVG+1 score
: 562Composite average (129 games)
: 175
Harry will be subbing for Peter the next few weeks, and Harry's big first game (269) gave us a lead that was never really challenged. We did need the extra two points, and my double in the third game, along with Ed's 206, helped decide it.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
