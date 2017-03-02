BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196606 - 02/03/17 10:57 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 459
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Had my season high series last night with scores of 253,217,277 for 747. First 700 series since September and only my 2nd of the 2016-17 season. Part of the issue is that I was only bowling in one league up until the start of the 2nd half when another bowler asked me to take his spot in another league so I am now bowling on Thursdays as well as Sundays. With just the one league going on my game hasn't been as sharp as it should be and I was averaging just 210 after the first half where I was at 220 a year ago in the same house.

Turn the page to 2017 and my bowling has gotten a lot better. Through 21 games combined I'm averaging 224. One improvement I've made is getting a lot better at my spare shooting and I've really worked on that in practice. Only one single pin miss through this stretch. Before last night game 1 had been an issue for me because I need to get my speed up, but I took out my Cyclone and figured that would be a good ball to get down the lane without making a huge turn off the dry. I ended up moving in and swinging it out a little bit and stuck with the ball the whole night.

Hoping this trend continues cause I have a few tournaments coming up and I'd like to win one this season. Also going to Nationals at the end of May so I'd like to be at the top of my game going into that so I can give myself the best chance of doing something there.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196652 - 02/08/17 10:39 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4428
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I felt OK about my night after the second game, but then the wheels fell off of the bus with three splits and a couple of other spare misses in the third game, including my only 10 pin miss out of five. I want to say I guessed right about the ball change in the third game, but still left two splits on the right lane.

Result: 146-181-129=456
Average (66 games): 172
Average for last 9 games: 168
Next week's AVG+1 score: 548

Composite average (123 games): 175

I had a chance to win the second game after I doubled in the 10, but sent the shot wide for eight pins and a tie. Opponents won the other two games.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196701 - 02/15/17 10:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4428
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Tonight may have been one of those "turn the corner" nights because I was actually carrying most of the night, but multi-pin spares were my bane, because I didn't make many of them. The sweetest part of the night was throwing a slow messenger at the 10 in the 3rd frame of the second game, as I haven't thrown a messenger in quite a while.

Result: 204-179-165=548
Average (69 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 169
Next week's AVG+1 score: 591

Composite average (126 games): 175

We were without Si, but we were bowling four against four, and the opponents that were there were all over average, with my team losing all four. Donald was over his average all three games.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196731 - Yesterday at 09:21 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4428
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I certainly was hoping for more after the first game, and, indeed, it was almost the "reverse century" in the second game, but I did save my 500 in the third game. My spare game could have been better, but I did convert both splits that I left.

Result: 222-123-169=514
Average (60 games): 177
Average for last 9 games: 163
Next week's AVG+1 score: 562

Composite average (129 games): 175

Harry will be subbing for Peter the next few weeks, and Harry's big first game (269) gave us a lead that was never really challenged. We did need the extra two points, and my double in the third game, along with Ed's 206, helped decide it.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
900 #32
by champ - Yesterday at 11:17 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 09:21 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 07:41 PM
Delete thread
by champ - 02/18/17 07:52 PM
INTERESTING
by Jazlar Von Steich - 02/14/17 11:50 AM
Winter '17 Week 5 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/14/17 12:04 AM
Do you or dont you
by djp1080 - 02/13/17 05:30 PM
Champlain International Tournament in Vermont
by SteveH - 02/12/17 11:18 PM
Basic cleaning and polishing
by SteveH - 02/12/17 11:16 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 02/11/17 01:32 PM
Bowling Blog
by RGR - 02/08/17 03:12 PM
Winter '17 Week 4 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 05:19 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.