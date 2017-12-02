|
|
|
|
|
#196678 - 02/12/17 05:26 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 525
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
|
Certainly not helped out this week with the first game 178, 3 ball changes , 1st ball over hooking moved left and out to the same place and it stayed there wasn't coming back at all, Down to the weakest ball 225-and 221 in the 2nd and 3rd. Everyone struggled tonight.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196688 - 02/13/17 11:47 AM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4427
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
WH, and my area did get snow later on Sun. My league PPD for it.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196700 - 02/15/17 10:00 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Legend
Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1902
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
|
Sorry to hear about your snow issue. This week we bowled against a team that pre bowled. Ugh. I allowed it because apparently two of them had deaths in their family.
Anyway 221- 243- 205 = 669
First game first frame split. Had to adjust from practice line. Converted 3-4-6-7-10 split in 7th frame. Second game clean..third game I struggled with clean release issues. One open frame from a split in 5th frame. Got 28 of 30 points against the prebowl.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.
IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural
USBC level 1 certified coach
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196707 - 02/16/17 11:44 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 778
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
|
Hey guys! Sorry I haven't been on that much. Work has been a killer lately. Finally realized that 2 years of not practicing and a year of slouching off at the gym is finally catching up to me. I'm just not consistent, and every 5 or 6 frames I throw some horrible shot that just has me scratching my head "WTF was that?"
Anyway, made my average this week (for what that's worth), but best of all we took the quarter. Had to sweep this week and last, but we managed it. Anyway, the way this year is going I'll take 183,204,195-582.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792
Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669
LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196710 - Yesterday at 05:32 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 676
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Embarrassed. 156 - 168 - 147.
Had a great look in practice, started to use the Ride, then the Hy Road Pearl early on. I should have switched to a lane ball. The lanes were burnt, but I hit the pocket fairly solid, adjusted some to eliminate the 10-pins.
As my balls came back, they began to look like someone had burnt a tire on top of them. Gritty, belt marks, solid black round marks.
My best look was standing on 25 going out to 12 with the Storm Ride, not my A-game for sure. People were shocked at my scores because frankly, they didn't look that bad. Well the third game did look bad. For me, this center has become simply a fun place, good times, roll some balls and drink more beers. I simply can't throw 16-17 mph all night without ending up with my arm in a sling.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196711 - Yesterday at 05:51 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 676
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
This ball is coming out of storage
. http://www.rotogrip.com/ancestry/crown-clear-polyester
A ball befitting of the lame, I mean lane conditions we have on Fridays. Easy to clean, looks great, fantastically straight. Best part is, I can go to league on Fridays with just one ball in my little shoulder tote.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196717 - Today at 05:00 AM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 525
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
|
SteveH sounds like the conditions are as bad as the place I play at on a tuesday, I use to take my VL scores from there but its now got to the stage were I take a spare ball just in case i can't find one of the 4 house balls i can get my thumb in, Then play the house ball on a cranker line way way out of my comfort zone. For 10 pins I'm so far left I'm in Belmo country
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196719 - Today at 09:27 AM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 676
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Yup. For me to be standing anywhere outside of 20 and finding which of the unoiled 15 boards right gives me the best angle is just silly. For me, the most ludicrous part of the sport now is that the USBC will not even look at conditions, yet now guards their far more difficult pattern like a national secret. 99% of bowlers never get to bowl on something like that, but that is the pool of donors the OC entires comes from.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196722 - Today at 06:21 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 525
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
|
Don't have the USBC over here , Alley doesn't say what the pattern is , just it's been freshly oiled for the league, Thursday night I was 12 boards difference on the pair
Scores from tonight 195-217-210 for 622. Still not decided the best way to play. All the advice you hear is move in and follow the oil, I'm going right and playing to go behind the burnt up area at the end of the pattern which seems to be really long and not that heavy, anything inside of board 7 and its going left of the head pin,through the puddle out to 7 and its sliding long won't recover. Finished the night again playing down board 2 .
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196725 - Today at 06:50 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 676
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Did real practice at our good center today. Not fresh, leftover from yesterday. But always fairly even, and cleaned.
Used my same Hy Road Pearl and the Storm Ride. I could use the Ride standing on 26 out to four or in to around 12. The Hy Road doesn't have the cover for that, but was really good standing on 18 and out to 7-10. Did that four five games, alternating between lines with each ball. Had a five bagger in all but games 1-2, and really focused on speed and axis tilt.
It's great having a center that cares so close I "could" walk to it.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.