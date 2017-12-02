Embarrassed. 156 - 168 - 147.



Had a great look in practice, started to use the Ride, then the Hy Road Pearl early on. I should have switched to a lane ball. The lanes were burnt, but I hit the pocket fairly solid, adjusted some to eliminate the 10-pins.



As my balls came back, they began to look like someone had burnt a tire on top of them. Gritty, belt marks, solid black round marks.



My best look was standing on 25 going out to 12 with the Storm Ride, not my A-game for sure. People were shocked at my scores because frankly, they didn't look that bad. Well the third game did look bad. For me, this center has become simply a fun place, good times, roll some balls and drink more beers. I simply can't throw 16-17 mph all night without ending up with my arm in a sling.

_________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown