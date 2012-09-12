Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196712 - 07:48 PM 2017 USBC Open Championships champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2027

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2027A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Well, I haven't seen one of these started yet this year, but with today being the opening day, I suppose its time.



Who is going and when?



I'll be bowling April 13 and 14. I'm only about three hours away from Las Vegas so I'm hoping to make at least one short trip up to scout and bowl the Bowler's Journal.



This will be my 4th year. Looking forward to a good one. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196714 - 09:44 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 672

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 672A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Don't tell or show anyone what you saw, it's a secret _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #196715 - 10:02 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 459

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 459A/S/L: 32/M/Mass I'll be making my Open debut this year. Really looking forward to it because it will also be my first time going to Las Vegas. We're bowling May 23rd and 24th. My doubles partner and team captain is a left-hander also who is a silver level coach so I'll have someone who can help me play the lanes and with ball/surface selection. I imagine the low to cash in the top division will be higher with no longer those sub-200 bowlers in that pool of players so it's going to be tougher but hoping to do reasonably well. I plan on entering the Bowler's Journal as well. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top #196716 - 11:15 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4427

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4427A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Yeah, champ, in years past, I've started the nationals thread w/ the oil pattern(s) for the tournament, but, with the USBC not publishing them until after the tournament, I've had no reason to start the thread. I suspect some of the teams that have USBC Masters bowlers will be bowling either this weekend or in the week following next week, after the Masters is over.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 175



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235Composite Avg: 175 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel