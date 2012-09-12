BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
2017 USBC Open Championships
#196712 - Yesterday at 07:48 PM 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2027
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Well, I haven't seen one of these started yet this year, but with today being the opening day, I suppose its time.

Who is going and when?

I'll be bowling April 13 and 14. I'm only about three hours away from Las Vegas so I'm hoping to make at least one short trip up to scout and bowl the Bowler's Journal.

This will be my 4th year. Looking forward to a good one.
Career Highs: 300/759

#196714 - Yesterday at 09:44 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
SteveH
SteveH Offline
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 672
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Don't tell or show anyone what you saw, it's a secret wink
#196715 - Yesterday at 10:02 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
wronghander
wronghander Offline
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 459
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
I'll be making my Open debut this year. Really looking forward to it because it will also be my first time going to Las Vegas. We're bowling May 23rd and 24th. My doubles partner and team captain is a left-hander also who is a silver level coach so I'll have someone who can help me play the lanes and with ball/surface selection. I imagine the low to cash in the top division will be higher with no longer those sub-200 bowlers in that pool of players so it's going to be tougher but hoping to do reasonably well. I plan on entering the Bowler's Journal as well.
#196716 - Yesterday at 11:15 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
Richie V.
Richie V. Offline
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4427
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Yeah, champ, in years past, I've started the nationals thread w/ the oil pattern(s) for the tournament, but, with the USBC not publishing them until after the tournament, I've had no reason to start the thread. I suspect some of the teams that have USBC Masters bowlers will be bowling either this weekend or in the week following next week, after the Masters is over.
