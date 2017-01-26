BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 7: 7 Baggers
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196541 - 01/26/17 05:26 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4426
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
RayRay, didn't see these scores in email.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196550 - 01/27/17 01:43 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3381
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
3 games, nothing the same.

186, 266, 168. Meh
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue

Top
#196599 - 02/02/17 07:50 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 131
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
Finally had a good Wednesday night, and almost forgot to post it. Only open was a 7-10 in game 2.
289, 211, 247 = 747
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

Top
#196627 - 02/05/17 02:17 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 491
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
my hand still in pain but it's on the mend. didn't have to use a house ball this week at least. 193, 208, 244. the last game was spare, next 7, then 2 messenger 10 pins in a row that hit the 10 but just left them wiggling. missed one trying to use my 16lb spare ball. still need to wait another week to use that. doubled the 10th. Gm3 is the first sign of my pre-injury self again. maybe my hand at 100% would have gone to 290. I may get a lighter spare ball. what weight spare ball you guys who use one have?
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hip events

Top
#196628 - 02/05/17 09:16 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 131
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay)
my hand still in pain but it's on the mend. didn't have to use a house ball this week at least. 193, 208, 244. the last game was spare, next 7, then 2 messenger 10 pins in a row that hit the 10 but just left them wiggling. missed one trying to use my 16lb spare ball. still need to wait another week to use that. doubled the 10th. Gm3 is the first sign of my pre-injury self again. maybe my hand at 100% would have gone to 290. I may get a lighter spare ball. what weight spare ball you guys who use one have?


spare ball (mostly just for 10-pin, 3-10, and 6-10) is 14 lbs., same as other balls.
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

Top
#196630 - 02/05/17 11:50 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3381
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Always use the same weight. Changing weights can cause inconsistencies in your game.

Good week for me finally. 245, 238, 226. 1 open all night. 9th frame of the last game. Missed the strike pot by leaving a stone 8 in the 3rd frame of the last game. I had the other 9 strikes.
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue

Top
#196657 - 02/09/17 02:58 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: General Pounder]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 131
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
226, 247, 236 = 709
Wasn't thrilled to have an open in each game, but...I'll take it...
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

Top
#196703 - Yesterday at 12:27 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 131
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
well...that was annoying.
30-clean, no opens, for 677. never missed the pocket.
frown
215-258-204=677
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

Top
#196704 - Yesterday at 02:42 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4426
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
TheBigCat, you realize 30-clean gets noted on the standing sheet, right? smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:41 PM
INTERESTING
by Jazlar Von Steich - 02/14/17 11:50 AM
Winter '17 Week 5 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/14/17 12:04 AM
Do you or dont you
by djp1080 - 02/13/17 05:30 PM
900 #32
by General Pounder - 02/13/17 12:01 PM
Champlain International Tournament in Vermont
by SteveH - 02/12/17 11:18 PM
Basic cleaning and polishing
by SteveH - 02/12/17 11:16 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 02/11/17 01:32 PM
Bowling Blog
by RGR - 02/08/17 03:12 PM
Winter '17 Week 4 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 05:19 PM
owling Blog
by djp1080 - 02/05/17 04:05 PM
Bowling specs
by Newbowler - 02/04/17 12:57 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.