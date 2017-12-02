BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196678 - 02/12/17 05:26 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 523
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Certainly not helped out this week with the first game 178, 3 ball changes , 1st ball over hooking moved left and out to the same place and it stayed there wasn't coming back at all, Down to the weakest ball 225-and 221 in the 2nd and 3rd. Everyone struggled tonight.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196688 - 02/13/17 11:47 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4425
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
WH, and my area did get snow later on Sun. My league PPD for it.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196700 - Yesterday at 10:00 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
Smooth Stroker Offline
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1902
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
Sorry to hear about your snow issue. This week we bowled against a team that pre bowled. Ugh. I allowed it because apparently two of them had deaths in their family.
Anyway 221- 243- 205 = 669

First game first frame split. Had to adjust from practice line. Converted 3-4-6-7-10 split in 7th frame. Second game clean..third game I struggled with clean release issues. One open frame from a split in 5th frame. Got 28 of 30 points against the prebowl.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach

Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:41 PM
INTERESTING
by Jazlar Von Steich - 02/14/17 11:50 AM
Winter '17 Week 5 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/14/17 12:04 AM
Do you or dont you
by djp1080 - 02/13/17 05:30 PM
900 #32
by General Pounder - 02/13/17 12:01 PM
Champlain International Tournament in Vermont
by SteveH - 02/12/17 11:18 PM
Basic cleaning and polishing
by SteveH - 02/12/17 11:16 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 02/11/17 01:32 PM
Bowling Blog
by RGR - 02/08/17 03:12 PM
Winter '17 Week 4 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 05:19 PM
owling Blog
by djp1080 - 02/05/17 04:05 PM
Bowling specs
by Newbowler - 02/04/17 12:57 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.