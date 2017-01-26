Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196542 - 07:10 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 377

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Week 3 Super dry conditions.



G1: 160 3 big splits. Couldn't find the wet/dry line. Everything over hooked.



G2: 277 Ball change. Front 9. Pushed the ball in the 10th. Left 3 up. Spare, another solid strike. Close but not close enough.



G3: 190. Lost the great timing and rhythm of G2.



Not where I want to be. _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (non-sanctioned),

289 (sanctioned)

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196543 - 12:29 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1229

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Game 1: Left five 7-pins and missed one, but strung a 4-bagger in the middle for 214.



Game 2: Started with the front 4, but threw a really bad shot in the 5th and simply lost my mental composure the rest of the game. Had to strike out in the 10th to shoot 218 and for our team to take the game by single digits.



Game 3: Opened twice in a row on the right lane, both makable spares (1-3-6 and 3-5-6). Threw a great strike in the foundation frame, but completely blew the 10th with two horrible first balls and finished with 193.



Total: 625

Top #196604 - 01:15 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1229

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Game 1: Two opens marred an otherwise-solid 191. Stayed in the pocket for the most part, but on my misses, I left a 1-3-6 (chopped off the 1-2) and a 2-7 split (got the 7).



Game 2: Started with 7 solid strikes, but completely lost my composure on the 8th for 3 pins and an open frame. Spared the 9th and struck out the 10th for 251.



Game 3: Tripped the 8 and the 6 on high hits for an opening double, but just started throwing bad shot after bad shot. Left two splits (2-4-7-10 and 6-8; gave both a really good run and barely missed) and guttered the fill ball in the 10th to finish with 160.



Total: ugliest 602 ever.

Top #196664 - 03:14 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 348

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 348A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE 248-191-177 lost carry and had a few splits in games 2 and 3. Solid night just wish I could have gone 650+ with the start I had. _________________________

Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver

Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple

Ebonite: Mission

Storm: Supernatural

Top #196699 - 09:35 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] Chuck

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 254

A/S/L: 33/M/WI Registered: 02/18/12Posts: 254A/S/L: 33/M/WI Hey Team sorry I had to eat a blind last week forgot to get a sub and was in Belize for the week.



Last night I continued my 2 game chump routine 250, 269, 179 _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel