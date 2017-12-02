BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196696 - Today at 11:50 AM Re: INTERESTING [Re: W9JAB]
Jazlar Von Steich Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 11/25/05
Posts: 97
A/S/L: 42/M/Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Most house shots narrow the gap between balls on the fresh. Especially if you are playing that tight of line to the pocket with those stats. You should see more difference as the pattern breaks down, and you'll definitely see a bigger gap on most sport patterns.

