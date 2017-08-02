Interesting!
Is your speed measured by the pin cameras
or by stop-watch?
I've read what you've posted in your bio and wonder if you throw a full roller or a 3/4 roller? Based on your average, you may not be getting as much out of your equipment as you should. The 'Code Black' may be too much ball for your current abilities. With these caveats, here's my comments;
My first thought would be that 3rd arrow on a THS would put you in enough oil that without some more RPM's your balls spend more time skidding than hooking and rolling. Or they begin rolling too early.
The 'Code Black' is very aggressive and wouldn't have any trouble scrubbing off 'low' RPM's at low speeds. The Code Black's aggressive nature would become a non-factor.
Standing 23 and throwing 15 also is interesting. Generally speaking, most people have about 10-11 boards of width from the center of their body to their shoulder. If you stand facing the pins, line up with your left toe with any body angle, your right shoulder will be about 13 board. Targeting 15 from 23 means to get any inside out movement you need to walk left a little. Starting at 23, where do you finish at the foul line?
Try this; Stand 35 and target 12. I'm interested to see if both balls still react the same. I don't expect you to hit the pocket. I'm only curious to see what the balls do outside the oil pattern.
A THS is a bowler's best friend. If you throw wide right, the pattern pushes your ball back to the pocket. If you pull your shot, the deeper oil toward the middle causes your ball to slide toward the pocket instead of hooking way left. Your natural shot may be the latter of the 2.
On a typical house shot, if you have enough hand, you want to go inside out at the arrows around 12 board. Your ball should continue going out to about the 7 board before beginning its turn toward the pocket. This will put your ball at 8, 9, or 10 at the end of the pattern to still hit the pocket.
Lane oil is the great equalizer. On an oily condition, all balls will go straight. If you change your shot to target outside the oil, you may begin to experience what the 'Code Black' can do.
How long have you been bowling?