Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 174

& a LT 48 12 lbs.
(yep,I like BLACK )

(yep,I like BLACK )



If I toss either ball from the same mark at the same target and same speed, you would think they would end up at different places at the pins.



But they do not, now Im not complaining but surprised, yes the shape of the hook is slightly different but I expected different results, I.E. need to stand or target different boards.



I have two very different balls, a code black 14lbs& a LT 48 12 lbs.(yep,I like BLACK )
If I toss either ball from the same mark at the same target and same speed, you would think they would end up at different places at the pins.
But they do not, now Im not complaining but surprised, yes the shape of the hook is slightly different but I expected different results, I.E. need to stand or target different boards.
I just don't get it.

Top #196645 - 02:29 PM Re: INTERESTING Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

A/S/L: 69/M/California Are they drilled the same?



What's the lane pattern?



Where do you stand and where do you target?



How old is each ball?



How many RPM's with the 'Code Black'? How many with the 'LT-48'?



What's your estimated speed?

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 174A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Are they drilled the same?



What's the lane pattern?



Where do you stand and where do you target?



How old is each ball?



How many RPM's with the 'Code Black'? How many with the 'LT-48'?



What's your estimated speed?



Yes

THS

board 23 3ed arrow

code black new/lt48 one year

Low rpm both

Yes
THS
board 23 3ed arrow
code black new/lt48 one year
Low rpm both
10.5-11mph

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: W9JAB Are they drilled the same? Code Black and LT48 are drilled the same.

What's the lane pattern? THS.

Where do you stand and where do you target? Stand on board 23 and target the 3rd arrow (board 15).

How old is each ball? LT48 is one year old and Code Black is new.

How many RPM's with the 'Code Black'? How many with the 'LT-48'? Low RPMs.

What's your estimated speed? 10.5 to 11 mph.

[/quote]

Since you're standing on board 23, you'll be laying the ball down approximately 7 boards to the right; therefore, your ball will be on about board 16 at the foul line. You're targeting board 15 at the arrows. Both balls will be in the heavy oil all the way down the lane until they get past the end of the oil pattern. The length of the pattern is likely 40 feet which means that you have 20 feet of dry boards to work with.

My experience has shown me that if the ball on our THS gets to board 8 or 9 at the 40 foot point your chances of getting into the pocket is excellent. With your line of approach my guess is that both the Code Black and LT48 should probably end up left of the head pin on every shot.

Watching Petraglia throw this ball on the Brunswick website, he was targeting the 3rd arrow like you, but his angle took the ball out to the left of board 10 and it came back strong at the end of the pattern. You'll have to target further to the right to allow the ball to get to the dry boards outside of board 10. If you did that with the Code Black, it should come back pretty well, too.

The Code Black has a shiny pearl finish at around 5000 grit. The LT48 says it's 500 grit with both compound and polish on it. The Code Black will react to the dry boards quickly. I'd guess that the LT48 will not react as quickly, but have some reaction on the backend.

I suggest that you try targeting somewhere around boards 9, 10 or 11 and finding a place to stand to start in that area. Probably stand on boards 21, 20 or 19 with the tip of your left shoe.

Since you're standing on board 23, you'll be laying the ball down approximately 7 boards to the right; therefore, your ball will be on about board 16 at the foul line. You're targeting board 15 at the arrows. Both balls will be in the heavy oil all the way down the lane until they get past the end of the oil pattern. The length of the pattern is likely 40 feet which means that you have 20 feet of dry boards to work with.
My experience has shown me that if the ball on our THS gets to board 8 or 9 at the 40 foot point your chances of getting into the pocket is excellent. With your line of approach my guess is that both the Code Black and LT48 should probably end up left of the head pin on every shot.
Watching Petraglia throw this ball on the Brunswick website, he was targeting the 3rd arrow like you, but his angle took the ball out to the left of board 10 and it came back strong at the end of the pattern. You'll have to target further to the right to allow the ball to get to the dry boards outside of board 10. If you did that with the Code Black, it should come back pretty well, too.
The Code Black has a shiny pearl finish at around 5000 grit. The LT48 says it's 500 grit with both compound and polish on it. The Code Black will react to the dry boards quickly. I'd guess that the LT48 will not react as quickly, but have some reaction on the backend.
I suggest that you try targeting somewhere around boards 9, 10 or 11 and finding a place to stand to start in that area. Probably stand on boards 21, 20 or 19 with the tip of your left shoe.
Hope this helps...



Is your speed measured by the pin



I've read what you've posted in your bio and wonder if you throw a full roller or a 3/4 roller? Based on your average, you may not be getting as much out of your equipment as you should. The 'Code Black' may be too much ball for your current abilities. With these caveats, here's my comments;



My first thought would be that 3rd arrow on a THS would put you in enough oil that without some more RPM's your balls spend more time skidding than hooking and rolling. Or they begin rolling too early.



The 'Code Black' is very aggressive and wouldn't have any trouble scrubbing off 'low' RPM's at low speeds. The Code Black's aggressive nature would become a non-factor.



Standing 23 and throwing 15 also is interesting. Generally speaking, most people have about 10-11 boards of width from the center of their body to their shoulder. If you stand facing the pins, line up with your left toe with any body angle, your right shoulder will be about 13 board. Targeting 15 from 23 means to get any inside out movement you need to walk left a little. Starting at 23, where do you finish at the foul line?



Try this; Stand 35 and target 12. I'm interested to see if both balls still react the same. I don't expect you to hit the pocket. I'm only curious to see what the balls do outside the oil pattern.



A THS is a bowler's best friend. If you throw wide right, the pattern pushes your ball back to the pocket. If you pull your shot, the deeper oil toward the middle causes your ball to slide toward the pocket instead of hooking way left. Your natural shot may be the latter of the 2.



On a typical house shot, if you have enough hand, you want to go inside out at the arrows around 12 board. Your ball should continue going out to about the 7 board before beginning its turn toward the pocket. This will put your ball at 8, 9, or 10 at the end of the pattern to still hit the pocket.



Lane oil is the great equalizer. On an oily condition, all balls will go straight. If you change your shot to target outside the oil, you may begin to experience what the 'Code Black' can do.



Interesting!
Is your speed measured by the pin cameras or by stop-watch?
I've read what you've posted in your bio and wonder if you throw a full roller or a 3/4 roller? Based on your average, you may not be getting as much out of your equipment as you should. The 'Code Black' may be too much ball for your current abilities. With these caveats, here's my comments;
My first thought would be that 3rd arrow on a THS would put you in enough oil that without some more RPM's your balls spend more time skidding than hooking and rolling. Or they begin rolling too early.
The 'Code Black' is very aggressive and wouldn't have any trouble scrubbing off 'low' RPM's at low speeds. The Code Black's aggressive nature would become a non-factor.
Standing 23 and throwing 15 also is interesting. Generally speaking, most people have about 10-11 boards of width from the center of their body to their shoulder. If you stand facing the pins, line up with your left toe with any body angle, your right shoulder will be about 13 board. Targeting 15 from 23 means to get any inside out movement you need to walk left a little. Starting at 23, where do you finish at the foul line?
Try this; Stand 35 and target 12. I'm interested to see if both balls still react the same. I don't expect you to hit the pocket. I'm only curious to see what the balls do outside the oil pattern.
A THS is a bowler's best friend. If you throw wide right, the pattern pushes your ball back to the pocket. If you pull your shot, the deeper oil toward the middle causes your ball to slide toward the pocket instead of hooking way left. Your natural shot may be the latter of the 2.
On a typical house shot, if you have enough hand, you want to go inside out at the arrows around 12 board. Your ball should continue going out to about the 7 board before beginning its turn toward the pocket. This will put your ball at 8, 9, or 10 at the end of the pattern to still hit the pocket.
Lane oil is the great equalizer. On an oily condition, all balls will go straight. If you change your shot to target outside the oil, you may begin to experience what the 'Code Black' can do.
How long have you been bowling?

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Perfect area to be at on the backend.

I like the idea of getting the ball out to boards 8, 9 or 10!
Perfect area to be at on the backend.
I was throwing the Hy-Road and Code Black this morning in our senior league. Both worked pretty well. I ended up standing on board 26 and targeting board 10 toward the end of game 3.

A/S/L: 69/M/California I also bowl on THS except ours is 40 feet long. I work backwards using the rule of 31. That rule says I need to be around the 9 board at 40' to hit the pocket. I actually look past the arrows and target around the 7 board. I go across the arrows left of 10. Mostly 12 but sometimes 15. Its all based on my flexibility. I'm 69 :-)



I try not to add anything except fingers to my shot. I have a 4 ball arsenal and choose to change balls rather than move too far out of my comfort zone. I'm usually between 28 and 38 with my feet and 12-15 at the arrows. I try to be at the right place at the end of the pattern more than the right place at the arrows.

We move from Cheetah to Viper this coming week. Not having many revs, the heavier front oil leaves me a bit right of pocket until breakdown, playing inside of 5 as much as possible. The extra 2 feet of length could force me to use some surface next week. I was thinking of the newer Storm Phase II for this type of issue, but for now I'm limited.

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

At 11 mph on house patterns, you'll find that a lot of balls end up in the same place when standing in the same place and targeting the same board at the arrows. As you mentioned, the shape of the shot will be different depending on surface and layout, but overall hook for different balls can be very similar. The rule of 31 also doesn't apply as much on house shots, as finding the oil line is more important. You want your ball to leave the end of the pattern at or near the oil line (oil corner? Is that a thing? If not, I want to coin it).

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Yeah many house shots are pretty chaotic at best. Last week our miss room was at least ten full boards, maybe more. But the spare shots and straight bowlers make that interesting too.

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

