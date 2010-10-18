BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196680 - Yesterday at 07:33 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 [Re: mmalsed]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 761
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
193
188
200
===
581

won 6 points by a total of ONE pin, and needed the fill strike in game 3 to get it!
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Top
#196685 - Today at 01:53 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 [Re: mmalsed]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1221
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Week: Week 5 (Feb. 6-12)

Game 1: 195
Game 2: 237
Game 3: 181

should have been 260 but I left a 10-pin in the 10th frame.
Game 3 should have been higher but I left the 4 pin.

stupid stupid stupid. LOL
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
