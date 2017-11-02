BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196678 - Yesterday at 05:26 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 523
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Certainly not helped out this week with the first game 178, 3 ball changes , 1st ball over hooking moved left and out to the same place and it stayed there wasn't coming back at all, Down to the weakest ball 225-and 221 in the 2nd and 3rd. Everyone struggled tonight.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
INTERESTING
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 11:42 PM
Champlain International Tournament in Vermont
by SteveH - Yesterday at 11:18 PM
Basic cleaning and polishing
by SteveH - Yesterday at 11:16 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 02/11/17 01:32 PM
900 #32
by Doogie - 02/10/17 03:10 PM
Do you or dont you
by mmalsed - 02/09/17 12:50 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 02/08/17 10:39 PM
Bowling Blog
by RGR - 02/08/17 03:12 PM
Winter '17 Week 4 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 05:19 PM
owling Blog
by djp1080 - 02/05/17 04:05 PM
Bowling specs
by Newbowler - 02/04/17 12:57 PM
Practice games
by champ - 02/04/17 11:11 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.