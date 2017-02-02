#196608 - 10:15 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





168-181-189 for a very pedestrian 538.



Not great spare shooting for sure. The lanes here continue to baffle everyone, except for the straight bowlers. Nobody's quite sure of what's happening, but multiple occurrences of late oiling combined with lack of cleaning, repainted old pins and bad spots are mentioned.



Frankly, I find the sport shots easier to



Hardly practicing at all lately, and playing inside remains my big weak point. I wish I could have added to your great scores this week.168-181-189 for a very pedestrian 538.Not great spare shooting for sure. The lanes here continue to baffle everyone, except for the straight bowlers. Nobody's quite sure of what's happening, but multiple occurrences of late oiling combined with lack of cleaning, repainted old pins and bad spots are mentioned.Frankly, I find the sport shots easier to deal with at the other center, at least they're done properly. I ended up using my Storm Ride up 10 out to 5. Rathcheting up to 16 mph is what I had to do to get it there. I'd probably be better off with urethane at times, but last night I think possibly working harder on my inside game is better.Hardly practicing at all lately, and playing inside remains my big weak point. _________________________

