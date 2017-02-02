BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196601 - 02/02/17 09:51 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Smooth Stroker
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1901
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
This week, 228-201-300=729
First game 8 strikes with two opens. first frame was 7-10 split. Second game 1 open, chopped 3-6-10. Last game went Trey using my Daredevil. I had been knocking on the door all month. This is my 4th 300 during league play. Last frame I just kept telling myself to give the ball a chance to strike. Get it out to the breakpoint. At that point its mostly mental. I guess the ball does make a difference. This is a newish ball. about a month old. First ball out the bag nowadays.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach


Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#196603 - 02/03/17 12:11 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 458
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Congrats. Looks like between both of our scores we're going to have a great chance to win this week.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone


#196608 - 02/04/17 10:15 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 664
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I wish I could have added to your great scores this week.

168-181-189 for a very pedestrian 538.

Not great spare shooting for sure. The lanes here continue to baffle everyone, except for the straight bowlers. Nobody's quite sure of what's happening, but multiple occurrences of late oiling combined with lack of cleaning, repainted old pins and bad spots are mentioned.

Frankly, I find the sport shots easier to deal with at the other center, at least they're done properly. I ended up using my Storm Ride up 10 out to 5. Rathcheting up to 16 mph is what I had to do to get it there. I'd probably be better off with urethane at times, but last night I think possibly working harder on my inside game is better.

Hardly practicing at all lately, and playing inside remains my big weak point.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown


#196633 - 02/05/17 05:22 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 522
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Congrats Smooth Stroker on the 300, great series from both you and Wronghander.
213-168-214 for 595,started the second game with 3 splits converted one then just struggled , end moving right in game 3 and playing down 5th board to some what recover the series.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704




#196661 - 02/09/17 10:48 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Smooth Stroker
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1901
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
Hopefully you guys can pick me up a little bit. This week I was a bit up and down. First game clean 245. second game 167 with two opens and plenty of transition. Big hook guy was bowling just left of me using a ball with plenty of surface. So I figured out a little late to shell down instead of moving left. Last game 233 with an open tenth frame. 645 series with 3 open frames.


Edited by Smooth Stroker (02/09/17 10:48 PM)
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach


#196666 - Yesterday at 10:55 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 664
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
211 226 148 for a 585 last night.

Switched early on to a Hy Road Pearl I had just polished. Did great except for a couple of very stupid open frames, all missed 7 pins, which is pretty embarrassing. Game 3 we were lost in the forest. Tried my Storm Ride after 4th frame. A bit more hold in the carrydown, but several splits, and then the ten pin appeared.

First time all season I had a great chance to get high 600 series, or a 700, but game three was a bust. I've never missed that many seven pins ever, which shows focus counts.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown


#196669 - Yesterday at 04:50 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 458
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Way to hang in there you guys. Tough last game Steve H but looks like you made some progress on the tough condition they're putting out.

Unfortunately it looks like I'll have to take a blind this week. We have a snowstorm coming in tomorrow and it appears highly likely that bowling is going to be called off. We just got over a snowstorm that wiped out my Thursday league as well so I don't even have backup scores to submit, and I'm not going to have the time to open bowl unfortunately.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone


#196671 - Yesterday at 05:44 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 664
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Yeah snow here as well into Monday.

I checked around the league last night to see what was happening. Two guys that brought urethane were all over the place third game. Over under vanished and throwing right side their balls started to veer right and long.

I think they're playing with the AC a bit as it's typically too hot in this center. Everything gets squirelly when they cool it down.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown


#196676 - Today at 12:50 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4419
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Got hit Thursday, but this Sunday storm seems to be staying away from southeastern Mass. I'll note your blind, WH. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile


#196677 - 52 minutes 58 seconds ago Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 458
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Thanks Richie. Just got the official word a little while ago that league has indeed been cancelled for tonight.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone


