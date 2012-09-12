BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Tournaments » Champlain International Tournament in Vermont
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196674 - Today at 07:58 AM Champlain International Tournament in Vermont
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 664
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
The forms have been posted.

MARCH 25-26
APRIL 1-2, 8-9, 22-23, 29-30
MAY 1-7, 13-14

http://champlainlanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017champlainlanes-bowlingtournament.pdf
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196675 - Today at 12:39 PM Re: Champlain International Tournament in Vermont [Re: SteveH]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4419
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
TY, I can post them to my FB page. smile

SteveH, meant to ask if they've thought of starting a FB page for the tournament. I know the center has one, but I also know Yankee Lanes in Keene, NH has a separate page for the Northeastern Open Championships.


Edited by Richie V. (Today at 12:47 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Champlain International Tournament in Vermont
by Richie V. - Today at 12:39 PM
Basic cleaning and polishing
by SteveH - Yesterday at 05:39 PM
INTERESTING
by SteveH - Yesterday at 03:21 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 01:32 PM
900 #32
by Doogie - 02/10/17 03:10 PM
Do you or dont you
by mmalsed - 02/09/17 12:50 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 02/08/17 10:39 PM
Bowling Blog
by RGR - 02/08/17 03:12 PM
Winter '17 Week 4 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 05:19 PM
owling Blog
by djp1080 - 02/05/17 04:05 PM
Bowling specs
by Newbowler - 02/04/17 12:57 PM
Practice games
by champ - 02/04/17 11:11 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.