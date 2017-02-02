BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196601 - 02/02/17 09:51 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
Smooth Stroker Online content
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1901
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
This week, 228-201-300=729
First game 8 strikes with two opens. first frame was 7-10 split. Second game 1 open, chopped 3-6-10. Last game went Trey using my Daredevil. I had been knocking on the door all month. This is my 4th 300 during league play. Last frame I just kept telling myself to give the ball a chance to strike. Get it out to the breakpoint. At that point its mostly mental. I guess the ball does make a difference. This is a newish ball. about a month old. First ball out the bag nowadays.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196603 - 02/03/17 12:11 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Congrats. Looks like between both of our scores we're going to have a great chance to win this week.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top
#196608 - 02/04/17 10:15 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 659
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I wish I could have added to your great scores this week.

168-181-189 for a very pedestrian 538.

Not great spare shooting for sure. The lanes here continue to baffle everyone, except for the straight bowlers. Nobody's quite sure of what's happening, but multiple occurrences of late oiling combined with lack of cleaning, repainted old pins and bad spots are mentioned.

Frankly, I find the sport shots easier to deal with at the other center, at least they're done properly. I ended up using my Storm Ride up 10 out to 5. Rathcheting up to 16 mph is what I had to do to get it there. I'd probably be better off with urethane at times, but last night I think possibly working harder on my inside game is better.

Hardly practicing at all lately, and playing inside remains my big weak point.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#196633 - 02/05/17 05:22 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 521
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Congrats Smooth Stroker on the 300, great series from both you and Wronghander.
213-168-214 for 595,started the second game with 3 splits converted one then just struggled , end moving right in game 3 and playing down 5th board to some what recover the series.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#196661 - Yesterday at 10:48 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
Smooth Stroker Online content
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1901
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
Hopefully you guys can pick me up a little bit. This week I was a bit up and down. First game clean 245. second game 167 with two opens and plenty of transition. Big hook guy was bowling just left of me using a ball with plenty of surface. So I figured out a little late to shell down instead of moving left. Last game 233 with an open tenth frame. 645 series with 3 open frames.


Edited by Smooth Stroker (Yesterday at 10:48 PM)
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
900 #32
by Richie V. - 02:53 PM
Do you or dont you
by mmalsed - 12:50 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 02/08/17 10:39 PM
INTERESTING
by 82Boat69 - 02/08/17 04:12 PM
Bowling Blog
by RGR - 02/08/17 03:12 PM
Winter '17 Week 4 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 05:19 PM
owling Blog
by djp1080 - 02/05/17 04:05 PM
Bowling specs
by Newbowler - 02/04/17 12:57 PM
Practice games
by champ - 02/04/17 11:11 AM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - 02/02/17 02:33 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 01/31/17 11:55 AM
Winter '17 Week 3 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/30/17 04:09 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.