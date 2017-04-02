So what I getting from all the response is to use the "underhand spiral" with the index finger pointing down lane and the little finger close to the ring finger, thumb right of 10:00?
Yes - except that you have to change the image of the underhanded football spiral. Typically, that's holding the back of the football and then twisting the ball as it's released.
Instead, think of throwing the spiral not "straight" but crooked. The ball traveling straight, but oriented diagonally. Your hand would be wrapped around the middle of the ball, not at the end, and you'd release your thumb and let the football roll off your fingers. I'd use a Nerf football just because it is grippier and easier to picture.
As 82 said, the axis of a football spiral is different than a bowling ball roll. So the two are analogous, but not the same.
As to your other question - it is absolutely possible to put a surface on a bowling ball that will keep it from reacting. I put WAY too high of a surface on one of my balls, bowled the USBC back in April, and that sucker went STRAIGHT as an arrow - it MIGHT have moved a board right at the end. 2000 polished (on an IQ Tour Pearl) on the USBC Nats pattern which is long, flat, and unforgiving.
The weight block changes the dynamic of flare and how the ball keeps its rotational direction. More flare means more radical direction change and sharper direction change (in general, right? not counting how much rotation axis is on there, etc.) But if the ball is polished like crazy - it's going to have to wait for traction. No traction, no movement. Think slick tires - TONS of traction when it's dry and sticky. Wet=slide.
And if the lane is slick, that slide won't change. it'll go as long as it can go.
so - all other things being equal, yes, higher polish/finish can overcome the weight block.