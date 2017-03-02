Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread

Sponsored Links







Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 456

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 456A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Had my season high series last night with scores of 253,217,277 for 747. First 700 series since September and only my 2nd of the 2016-17 season. Part of the issue is that I was only bowling in one league up until the start of the 2nd half when another bowler asked me to take his spot in another league so I am now bowling on Thursdays as well as Sundays. With just the one league going on my game hasn't been as sharp as it should be and I was averaging just 210 after the first half where I was at 220 a year ago in the same house.



Turn the page to 2017 and my bowling has gotten a lot better. Through 21 games combined I'm averaging 224. One improvement I've made is getting a lot better at my spare shooting and I've really worked on that in practice. Only one single pin miss through this stretch. Before last night game 1 had been an issue for me because I need to get my speed up, but I took out my Cyclone and figured that would be a good ball to get down the lane without making a huge turn off the dry. I ended up moving in and swinging it out a little bit and stuck with the ball the whole night.



Hoping this trend continues cause I have a few tournaments coming up and I'd like to win one this season. Also going to Nationals at the end of May so I'd like to be at the top of my game going into that so I can give myself the best chance of doing something there. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4415

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4415A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA



I felt OK about my night after the second game, but then the wheels fell off of the bus with three splits and a couple of other spare misses in the third game, including my only 10 pin miss out of five. I want to say I guessed right about the ball change in the third game, but still left two splits on the right lane.



Result : 146-181-129=456

Average (66 games) : 172

Average for last 9 games : 168

Next week's AVG+1 score : 548



Composite average (123 games) : 175



Richie V.

I felt OK about my night after the second game, but then the wheels fell off of the bus with three splits and a couple of other spare misses in the third game, including my only 10 pin miss out of five. I want to say I guessed right about the ball change in the third game, but still left two splits on the right lane.

Result : 146-181-129=456
Average (66 games) : 172
Average for last 9 games : 168
Next week's AVG+1 score : 548
Composite average (123 games) : 175

I had a chance to win the second game after I doubled in the 10, but sent the shot wide for eight pins and a tie. Opponents won the other two games.

