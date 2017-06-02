BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Bowling Blog
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196647 - Yesterday at 03:12 PM Bowling Blog
RGR Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 122
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Finally squeaked by with my FIRST 600 of this bowling season. A 194,218,196. Even with a disaster of a frame in the 3rd game. Had to double to get the 600 in the tenth of the third game. Even with my most aggressive ball I could not get it to turn the corner. Had to move to the extreme outside a position I'm not that comfortable with to get some dry area midway through the 1st game. And you know what can happen on the extreme outside. But ME, Myself and I battled on, I made it.
Thanks for all feedback, haven't missed a 10 pin in over two weeks, better knock on wood.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 26 seconds ago
INTERESTING
by 82Boat69 - Today at 04:12 PM
Bowling Blog
by RGR - Today at 03:12 PM
Winter '17 Week 4 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 05:19 PM
Do you or dont you
by 82Boat69 - 02/06/17 03:20 PM
900 #32
by Richie V. - 02/06/17 11:37 AM
owling Blog
by djp1080 - 02/05/17 04:05 PM
Bowling specs
by Newbowler - 02/04/17 12:57 PM
Practice games
by champ - 02/04/17 11:11 AM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - 02/02/17 02:33 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 01/31/17 11:55 AM
Winter '17 Week 3 VL results
by Richie V. - 01/30/17 04:09 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.