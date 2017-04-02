BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196624 - 02/04/17 08:39 PM Re: Do you or dont you
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 326
A/S/L: 69/M/California
A lot depends on the oil pattern. Where I shoot, all the deep oil is in the middle and it thins out rapidly outside 10 and is almost non-existent outside 3-4-5. Any shot thrown into that rare oil outside 5 comes back like a billiard bank shot :-)

Our problem isn't getting the ball to recover, but to get the ball to recover with anything still on it. Anyone who expends their rev's too quickly will be disappointed even if they hit the pocket. Longer pins-to-PAP and wider VAL angles work for me. I also go to polished balls versus sanded.

For 2 games the shot is great but when they go they go pretty quick. We also have 8 lanes that always hook more than the other 14. People on 1 - 8 might start on 25 and end the day on 35. People on the lanes farther to the right may only move 5 or less boards all day.

For one group, keeping rev's up and using less aggressive equipment works best why the others have to keep rev's up but master their speed. Out of 66 bowlers 50 and over, we always have a few 900 series for 4 games. Last week we had a 994 with two 279 games. Shot on lanes 3 & 4 which I think are the highest scoring pair.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196634 - Today at 10:05 AM Re: Do you or dont you
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 172
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
So what I getting from all the response is to use the "underhand spiral" with the index finger pointing down lane and the little finger close to the ring finger, thumb right of 10:00?

#196635 - Today at 10:25 AM Re: Do you or dont you
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 326
A/S/L: 69/M/California
The short answer is 'sort of'. The analogy of throwing a football underhand would only be correct if the points of that football were pointing left and right. The analogy forgets a modern bowling ball has a weight-block, surface and a lane condition. The whole purpose behind those 3 variables are to relieve the bowler of doing anything excessive with their release.

If the weight-block is positioned correctly at the release, the rest is unnecessary. Too many become enamored with RPM's without matching all those RPM's with their ball speed. For some what I say is heresy, but when throwing modern bowling balls, less is more. I'm sure Belmo's ears are wringing, but most of us, that is 99% of us, are not Belmo. You must do as much as you can, but it must be repeatable. The simpler your delivery, the more repeatable.

#196638 - Today at 12:45 PM Re: Do you or dont you
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 172
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
weight-block, surface?
is it possible that too much surface will over come the wight-block and cause it not to hook?

#196639 - Today at 02:28 PM Re: Do you or dont you
djp1080 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 272
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
So what I getting from all the response is to use the "underhand spiral" with the index finger pointing down lane and the little finger close to the ring finger, thumb right of 10:00?

Take a look at this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5nnDbV0znE

Notice the position of the index finger as each one hand bowler gets the ball to pass the back of their shoe. It's pointing vertically downward. Their thumb is off to the right pointing towards the right hand gutter. Their fingers are underneath the ball similar to how you'd throw a spiral of a football.
I disagree with Boat about the direction of the football. The front tip of the football would be pointing down the lane and the fingers are wrapped underneath it.
Now watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR2kdzL8TS4

Hope this helps...

#196640 - Today at 02:43 PM Re: Do you or dont you
djp1080 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 272
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
The surface has the most effect upon a ball's reaction. If you take the surface down to a low grit finish and toss the ball down the driest boards of the lane or towards them, the ball will tend to lose it's side roll energy that you may have released it with and it's hook will be reduced. Perhaps it will appear not to hook at all.

#196641 - Today at 03:20 PM Re: Do you or dont you
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 326
A/S/L: 69/M/California
If you visit the USBC site and go to the specifications area and read their ball motion study, they have 15-20 variables that contribute to ball motion. Ball surface and lane surface are 1 & 2. Of the 100% of ball motion, the weight block contributes maybe 15%.

Modern balls when delivered might start with 30 degrees of axis tilt and 45 degrees of axis rotation. Ball/lane surface friction tries to reduce the axis tilt and axis rotation to zero. It's up to the bowler and their pro to drill a ball to expend all those forces at the right place on the lane pattern with out running out of either until the last few feet.

A ball with a very aggressive surface will hook, but if it's too aggressive, it will expend all the forces too rapidly and the ball will roll-out the rest of the way. It may seem it's not hooking but early on it probably did hook, albeit for a very short time.

