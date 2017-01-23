Sponsored Links







2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 760

A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 760A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville 196

175

216

===

587



used the new piece for the whole session. Left 4 ten pins and whiffed 3 of them...I do not know where that went, and I cannot blame the blows on the ball, as I use the Polar for most spares. Last game, all but the 10th ball were in the pocket...coupla 7s and a ten and the 5 on the crossy for #10. I like the new piece a ton. Smooth but strong...I amy deill a 2nd one, weaker and polished so I can go from one to the other once the transition happens.

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] Dave800





Registered: 11/11/07

Posts: 280

hey guys, didn't know I was bowling on this league til last week

had wrist fusion surgery in May and not 100% back, but good enough to bowl 2 nights a week right now

Tonight (week 3)

172.240.233 meh

one of those nights

Hammer Scandal Pearl

Columbia Swerve FX

Track Paradox

Hammer rebel

Severe Delirium

Gamebreaker2

Gamebreaker2 Phenom Pearl

Track Kinetic

Hammer Phobia

Columbia sideswipe solid

Track Legion solid

Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1218

Dave - great to hear you are bowling. Wrists suck! LOL

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1133

224-243-266-733 Wednesday night. Threw the new Rocket Ship all 3 games. Had an open in each game, or it might have been a really big night.

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 760

A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 760A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville 188

216

213

===

617

Pretty soon I will (may?) put together a set where both strikes AND spares show up nicely...Over my last 5 sets, I have had a 5timer in each...cannot get the 6th for some reason...sometime I pitch it poorly, sometimes I get stoned, but I'd like to break through THAT wall...LoL

Also had a thumb slug break out that made me switch balls - which I prolly would not have done without the break, and the 5timer came after I switched!



good luck, ya'll

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1218

ugh- chased it ALL night. Many of us did.

Week: Week 3 (Jan. 23-29)



Week: Week 3 (Jan. 23-29)



Game 1: 190

Game 2: 183

Game 3: 155



Started fairly happily, but reaction started jumping HARD and abruptly. Changed balls at the end of first game trying to go more direct, which seemed to work, but there was no reaction on the ball (IQTP) - going direct was okay, but even that started getting tight. I ended up going to my Marvel midway through third game and after a couple frames getting lined up, it actually worked, but by then there wasn't much time left for me.

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] Dave800





Registered: 11/11/07

Posts: 280

ugly night on Tuesday for the house shot (which I use the scores for this league)

suspect that they were playing with the machine again

by the middle of game 1 , the ball would read at the arrows and be done by 30'. very strange reaction for a simple house shot

after a brutal 191, followed by an even worse 170

moved way inside and soft hooked it for a 233, bowled my a$$ off for 594.



showed to sport league last night and shoot my PB on a sport pattern, 758, go figure



hopefully the rest of you have a better night than I did.....

Hammer Scandal Pearl

Columbia Swerve FX

Track Paradox

Hammer rebel

Severe Delirium

Gamebreaker2

Gamebreaker2 Phenom Pearl

Track Kinetic

Hammer Phobia

Columbia sideswipe solid

Track Legion solid

Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1133

234-223-252-709 Wednesday night. Got to throw my Code Black for the last half of the night- I really like it- hopefully I get a lot of use out of it.

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 Re: mmalsed] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 760

A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 760A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville 203

171

201

===

575 - ho hum

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Brunswick Danger Zone (new-1k dull)

Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





