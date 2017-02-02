Sponsored Links







Registered: 07/10/03

Posts: 1900

This week, 228-201-300=729

First game 8 strikes with two opens. first frame was 7-10 split. Second game 1 open, chopped 3-6-10. Last game went Trey using my Daredevil. I had been knocking on the door all month. This is my 4th 300 during league play. Last frame I just kept telling myself to give the ball a chance to strike. Get it out to the breakpoint. At that point its mostly mental. I guess the ball does make a difference. This is a newish ball. about a month old. First ball out the bag nowadays. _________________________

A Storm is coming.



IQ Tour Fusion

IQ Tour anniversary edition

Lights Out

Natural



USBC level 1 certified coach

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196603 - 12:11 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 456

Congrats. Looks like between both of our scores we're going to have a great chance to win this week.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top #196608 - 10:15 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 659

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 659A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT



168-181-189 for a very pedestrian 538.



Not great spare shooting for sure. The lanes here continue to baffle everyone, except for the straight bowlers. Nobody's quite sure of what's happening, but multiple occurrences of late oiling combined with lack of cleaning, repainted old pins and bad spots are mentioned.



Frankly, I find the sport shots easier to



Hardly practicing at all lately, and playing inside remains my big weak point. I wish I could have added to your great scores this week.168-181-189 for a very pedestrian 538.Not great spare shooting for sure. The lanes here continue to baffle everyone, except for the straight bowlers. Nobody's quite sure of what's happening, but multiple occurrences of late oiling combined with lack of cleaning, repainted old pins and bad spots are mentioned.Frankly, I find the sport shots easier to deal with at the other center, at least they're done properly. I ended up using my Storm Ride up 10 out to 5. Rathcheting up to 16 mph is what I had to do to get it there. I'd probably be better off with urethane at times, but last night I think possibly working harder on my inside game is better.Hardly practicing at all lately, and playing inside remains my big weak point. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #196633 - Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 521

Congrats Smooth Stroker on the 300, great series from both you and Wronghander.

213-168-214 for 595,started the second game with 3 splits converted one then just struggled , end moving right in game 3 and playing down 5th board to some what recover the series.

213-168-214 for 595,started the second game with 3 splits converted one then just struggled , end moving right in game 3 and playing down 5th board to some what recover the series. _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







