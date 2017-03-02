owling Blog

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Okay it has been a few weeks since having my first pro lesson. I will do a catch up on what has happened. The first few weeks were good no 600s but good, 596, 582, 550, 585 then 488 and then a struggle for a 520. I was wondering what happened. So on my practise day decided to really look and see what I was doing maybe different. After throwing a few frames that I wasn't happy about. I stood there, took my first step, there it was, I was not getting that ball out there in front of me. It was only about half way out. We worked on that I would get that ball out there and he would take it from me, he would stand in front. Practised that a few times. Then what I did not mention is the relaxed arm swing. Actually having the whole weight of the ball on my left arm, I'm right handed, and then when you release the ball with your left let the ball fall like a pendulum. In doing that it actually caused me to have a slightly higher back swing, I worried about the higher back swing, I don't remember what was said but it was not to worry about as long as it doesn't cause pain or uncomfortable which it is not. Actually without me realising it I started to put my ball weight back on to my right arm, which was another problem that I changed. One of my big problems was as the foul line, felt rushed. Supposed to be there just before the ball which I was not. I was told you have to wait for it. The higher back swing actually for me created that wait for it moment. Things started to come back. I know when you practise your not supposed to look at the score but that 7 bagger looked good. The next week in league play I shot a 567, I was around the pocket a lot, also a lot of ten pins but on the good part I made every one, a few splits, but all in all it did not feel like a struggle it felt good. So that's where I'm at.

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Great news RGR!

Sounds like the coaching gave you an upper hand on things thanks to your wife. You're thinking about what's going on while you're bowling and know what should be done. That's great! Keep up the good work... Congrats!

